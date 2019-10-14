'Harry Potter: Knitting Magic' The First Official Wizarding World Knitting Pattern Book Available For Pre-Order

Bring the magic of the Harry Potter films from screen to skein with the ultimate knitter's guide to the Wizarding World.

Featuring more than 25 magical knits pictured in gorgeous full-color photography, Harry Potter: Knitting Magic includes patterns for clothing, home projects, and keepsakes pulled straight from the movies - and even includes a few iconic costume pieces as seen on-screen.

With yarn suggestions based on the true colors used in the films, projects range from simple patterns like the Hogwarts house scarves to more complex projects like Mrs. Weasley's Christmas sweaters. A true fan must-have, this book also includes fun facts, original costume sketches, film stills, and other behind-the-scenes treasures. Harry Potter: Knitting Magic is sure to have fans everywhere summoning needles, conjuring yarn, and making knitting magic

Pre-Order Now. Harry Potter: Knitting Magic goes on sale January 28, 2019 and is available for pre-order now. Pre-Order Link: bit.ly/HPKMPO



Projects Include:

Crafty Creatures

-Cornish Pixie

-Fluffy the Three-Headed Dog

-Hedwig

Inspired Apparel

-Mirror of Erised Cabled Cowl

-Beauxbatons Academy of Magic Capelet

-The Chamber of Secrets Knit Beanie

Wizarding Wardrobe

-Hogwarts House Scarves

-Hogwarts House Cardigans

-Professor Umbridge's Cat Scarf

Delightful Decor

-Hogwarts House Mug Cozies

-The Seven Horcruxes Washcloths

-Order of the Phoenix Lace-Knit Throw Blanket

About the Author

A graduate of RISD and mother of two, Tanis Gray is the author of 9 knitting books and has over 500 published knitting designs. She has worked for Vogue Knitting, Martha Stewart, HBO,

Focus Features, was a regularly-featured guest on Knitting Daily TV, has multiple stranded colorwork classes on Bluprint, and teaches knitting worldwide.





Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You