H.L. Howard Releases New Contemporary Romance A JOURNEY MUST BE TAKEN: PLAYLIST

In a world where love transcends borders and music speaks the language of the heart, A Journey Must Be Taken: Playlist delivers a powerful message of destiny and desire.

H.L. Howard is pleased to announce the release of his new book, A Journey Must Be Taken: Playlist. This contemporary romance is an emotionally charged tale weaves together spirituality, destiny, and the healing power of music, promising readers a unique and unforgettable journey.

A Journey Must Be Taken: Playlist explores the depths of love, fate, and the unbreakable bond between two individuals. Tauri, a successful professional, finds himself entranced by Libi, a young woman, even as he struggles in an unhappy marriage. When Tauri makes a heartfelt wish for Libi to find a new life, she embarks on a life-changing journey to America, joining him as a friend. Their connection deepens with each encounter, but as obstacles mount, Libi is forced to make a heartbreaking decision. She leaves, carrying with her the belief that "easy come, easy go," and embarks on a quest to find her true soul connection through music playlists.

Divorced and in search of romantic guidance, Tauri turns to tarot reading, a decision that leads him back to Libi in unexpected ways and on multiple occasions. But as their destinies appear to intertwine, the question remains: is this fate, or is it merely a whimsical game? A Journey Must Be Taken: Playlist explores the mysteries of the stars and tarot cards, unraveling a passionate tale where love's desire always outweighs the mistakes made along the way.

Author H.L. Howard is a multifaceted individual with a diverse range of interests, including science, software engineering, tarot reading, and zodiac-based emotional intelligence. Holding an MBA from Baruch College, CUNY, and an MS from Fairfield University, Howard brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his writing. His career in business analysis has culminated in the fulfillment of a childhood dream - becoming an author. Themes of spirituality and inspiration from a higher power resonate throughout his works. Howard also enjoys culinary endeavors, road trips to national parks, skiing with his daughter, and currently resides in Fairfield, Connecticut.

A Journey Must Be Taken: Playlist is a captivating addition to the world of contemporary romance, offering readers a fresh perspective on love, destiny, and the power of music to heal. To learn more about H.L. Howard and his work, please visit the Melvilleverse Press website at https://www.themelvilleverse.com/ The book can be purchased on Amazon and BN.com at https://www.amazon.com/Journey-Must-Be-Taken-Playlist-ebook/dp/B0BRP35WF7
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/a-journey-must-be-taken-hl-howard/1142917859

In the tradition of novels such as November 9 by Colleen Hoover and Wherever the Wind Takes Us by Kelly Harms, A Journey Must Be Taken: Playlist explores the role of fate and spiritual guidance in the tumultuous pursuit of romance, reminding us that love's journey is a powerful force happening everywhere.



