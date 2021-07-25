Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

George Encizo Releases New Mystery Novel 'Anguished'

Anguished is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Jul. 25, 2021  

George Encizo has announced the release of his new mystery novel, Anguished. This is the fourth book in his JD Pickens Mystery series.

Murder and mayhem hit close to home for Sheriff JD Pickens. Someone viciously attacked his father from behind, and his best friend, Leroy Jones, was shot in the back and left for dead. Several other attacks forced Pickens to seek outside help, not only for solving the crimes but for his peace of mind. Never before had Pickens and his deputies had to deal with so many harsh realities of life.

George Encizo is an award-winning author and has written seven novels. Encizo is a retired banker and lives in Tallahassee, Florida. When not writing, he enjoys a cup of coffee on the back porch with his wife communing with nature.


