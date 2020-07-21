Ellen Shane Releases New Children's Book EMILY'S GIFT: THE TRUE STORY OF SHERLOCK AND JACKSON

It had only been two years since the tragic murder of her 13-year-old daughter Emily on the Pacific Coast Highway when Ellen Shane was jolted from her dream with the fully realized vision for her first book.

Following the roadmap of the dream, which vividly depicted everything from the cover to the story and even its artwork, the book has been brought to life through Emily's Gift: The True Story of Sherlock and Jackson, the first in a series of books imparting positive themes for kids, set for release on Aug. 4 through KP Publishing.

The beautifully illustrated children's book tells the real life tale (or tail) of how Ellen and her husband Michel's late daughter Emily brought two dogs into the previously pet-less family through persistence and a lot of heart.

Emily's Gift explores a chapter in the lives of the Shane Family in which the two furry family members, Sherlock and Jackson, are the gifts the Shanes did not know they wanted but eventually realized they needed, and could no longer live without.

Through a touching and heartfelt narrative story, the children's book examines the steps to pet ownership, including the responsibility that comes with owning a dog, from picking out the puppy to properly caring for its needs.

In celebration of Emily and her unwavering love of people and animals, proceeds from the book will go directly to benefiting the vital work of The Emily Shane Foundation.

The nonprofit was founded by Ellen and Michel to honor the sacred memory of Emily through good deeds and providing essential support to struggling young middle school students in their educational quests through intensive and individualized academic and mentoring by way of the Foundation's Successful Educational Achievement (SEA) Program.



The Shanes hope to continue to spread their daughter's perpetual light into the world through the book and the foundation it supports. Says Ellen, "Emily always tried to help any person or living creature in need. Our hope is that her values and persona will forever be remembered through the philanthropic endeavors and acts of helping others that the Foundation pursues."

"It is in this spirit that the 'cost' of participation in the SEA Program is for each student to perform one good deed or act of kindness for every tutoring/mentoring session received. This fosters a mindset of 'giving back,' embraces the Foundation's 'Pass It Forward' motto, and ideally, these young students will bring a social consciousness into the world."



A Spanish-language version of Emily's Gift will also be released in the near future.

For more information or to purchase a hardcopy or digital e-book, visit https://kp-pub.com/ellen-shane-emilys-gift-the-true-story-of-sherlock-and-jackson/

And for additional information on The Emily Shane Foundation, or to support the Foundation in its efforts, visit www.emilyshane.org, and on social media at @emilyshanefoundation on Instagram and Facebook.

Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You