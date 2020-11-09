Eileen Valentino Releases Newest Book WHAT'S BEEN ON MY MIND

What's been on my mind is a collection of poetry and stories on love and life.

Eileen Valentino ahs released What's Been On My Mind - A Collection of Poetry and Stories on Love and Life with original art by Scott Forrest.

Writing her memoir - Pieces of Glass: Growing Up Catholic in the Fifties - "not only tuned me in to where I come from, but how I feel about absolutely everything," Eileen Valentino Flaxman muses, "being single - married - onstage - offstage - a New Yorker - not to mention what I think about small talk, cell phones and my connection to the two Stephens (Spielberg and Sondheim). The flood gates opened and out came What's Been On My Mind - my latest collection of poems and stories."

"This time I wanted a book that was beautiful, so I turned to my longtime friend and astoundingly talented artist Scott Forrest, whom I met years ago when we both lived in Manhattan." Forrest's work has been seen in Rolling Stone, Newsweek, Spin Magazine, and is part of the permanent collection at The Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. His paintings range from the delicate Irises on the cover of Flaxman's book to the bold, expressionistic paintings that grace its inner pages.

Eileen Valentino spent her formative years in theater in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlantic City, and ended up in New York, where she won rave reviews in Manhattan cabaret for her performances and songwriting and for her standout performance in the revue, Life Is Not Like the Movies. "I loved performing, but it's all about writing now," she says, "It's what I love to do and I'm already at work on my next book. Turns out," she smiles, "I have 'more on my mind' than I thought!"

Although featured in literary journals, Eileen Valentino Flaxman's work is refreshingly direct, and those unfamiliar with reading poetry need not feel intimidated.

FIND IT HERE!

View More Books Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You