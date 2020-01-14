Dr. Dottie Graham Will Promote Her YA Fantasy Adventure- OUTPOST GYPSY TREE: THE NORTH PORTAL

Dr. Dottie Graham has announced the promotion of her YA fantasy adventure novel, Outpost Gypsy Tree: The North Portal.

Nestled within a thought form in Earth's vast realm, Outpost Gypsy Tree becomes home for six adventurous teenagers from various parts of the world. Charged by their own desire for peace and love for humanity, they are assigned to clear the earth's light portals of the evils of mankind, starting with the North Portal. To do so, the teens must journey back in time to the winter solstice of 3107 BCE to decode an archaic sequence at Ireland's historic Newgrange that will unlock a Neolithic chamber leading them to the 'other world' of the gods of Erin. To prove their worthiness, courage and commitment to battle the darkness, they must journey through the traitorous Cave of Damnation and face an encroaching inferno. At the core of this bizarre journey is the staff of Outpost Gypsy Tree: Eittod of Tulsun Minor, an ancient being with a rainbow-colored body, and Bezen and her son, Mingo, inhabitants of Early Earth.

Outpost Gypsy Tree, the North Portal is the first in a series of books for young adults. Dr. Dottie Graham first conceived of the the series in the early 90's. It has gone through many evolutions over the years as she stepped in her role as a storyteller.

Her inspiration for the series grew out of vast life experiences as a mother, grandmother, an RN, a Doctor of RoHun and a certified practitioner, mentor and instructor of the worldwide Healing Touch Program.

She believes that everyone needs to own their specialness and step into the true nature of themselves. Thus, the characters are mirror images of the greatness within everyone, especially the young.

Dottie's goal for the series for young adults is to awaken their imagination and ignite within them a love for and responsibility to humanity.

This is a book for all ages.

Outpost Gypsy Tree: The North Portal is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.



Dr. Dottie Graham is Founder and CEO of The Graham Institute of Self Awareness (GISA) and the Virginia Center for Healing Touch (VCHT), and is its primary teacher and clinician. A licensed health care professional for over 50 years, she received her doctorate in RoHun from the RoHun Institute, Delphi University, Georgia, in 1994. She is an Advanced Regression Therapist, a Hypnotherapist, and a Certified Healing Touch Practitioner, Instructor and Qualified Mentor. She is an International Field Instructor for the RoHun Institute, Delphi University, GA.



Website:

https://outpostgypsytree.com



Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/DrDottieGraham/



Promo Link:

http://bookbuzz.net/blog/ya-fantasy-adventure-outpost-gypsy-tree-the-north-portal/





Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You