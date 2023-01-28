Dr. Derrick Noble to Release New Book LEADERSHIP LAUNCH

In his first book, Leadership Launch: Essential Skills For New Leaders (Malcolm & Baldwin Publishing), America's top leadership authority Dr. Derrick Noble will teach members of emergent generations how they can go on to become the most effective leaders in their careers.

Among the ranks of President Joe Biden and Bishop TD Jakes, Noble overcame a severe childhood stutter and speech impediment to become an award-winning TEDx speaker, speaking coach, and on-air television personality. "I've always said I was the least likely person to become a professional speaker," Noble quips. "Now they can't shut me up!"

The book reveals Noble's proven methodology cultivated from two decades of helping CEOs, business leaders, and heads of governmental agencies and organizations uplevel their leadership and communication skills.

He pulls from first-hand experience knowing exactly what it takes to become an effective leader, and boldly guides readers into the next chapter of their careers by imparting successful strategies to reduce stress in new situations.

Interspersed with highly personal stories and situations from his own journey, Noble shares time-tested techniques and shortcuts to maximize success by remaining focused on daily details that matter.



Leadership Launch also includes a special foreword by Civil Rights hero Dr. Melba Pattillo Beals, a member of the Little Rock Nine, a group of African-American students who were the first to integrate Little Rock Central High School.

Says Noble, "I wanted new leaders to have the essential information at their disposal that I wish I had when I was starting out. Back then, I didn't really know what I needed in order to hit the ground running. No one prepared me for the enormous amount of stress that I would encounter. No one told me how to prioritize my time and how to decide what areas to focus on first. I didn't know how to fast-track my own learning so that I could become more effective more quickly. Leadership Launch is the guide that I wish had been available to me. It would have saved me lots of time, chest pains, headaches, and gray hair!"



Over the years Noble's clients have included the United States Air Force, United States Navy, United States Forestry Service, United States Department of Energy, City of Los Angeles, and many more.

In 2020, he was one of only 12 Black entrepreneurs admitted into the Greater Los Angeles African American Chamber of Commerce's prestigious Business Evolution Program, an intense 12-month program in which he was personally mentored by some of the most successful Black entrepreneurs in the city. The following year, he was featured in the Los Angeles Business Journal as an influential African American business leader.

He currently serves as the featured Leadership Expert for BizTV, a national broadcast network for entrepreneurs and business owners.

For more information on Dr. Derrick Noble and his new book, visit www.DerrickLewisNoble.com and www.leadershiplaunchbook.com.

The book is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other retailers.