Doug Cooper Releases New Thriller FOCUS LOST

Award-winning author Doug Cooper announces the release of his new thriller, Focus Lost. Released by Rare Bird Books in April 2019, the book is already receiving rave reviews and praise from readers and reviewers.

Passion becomes obsession for a nature photographer, a famous actor, and his agent in Los Angeles after the photographer inadvertently captures pictures of the actor with an underage starlet.

Focus Lost is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Details:

Focus Lost

By Doug Cooper

Publisher: Rare Bird Books

Published: April 2019

ISBN: 978-1947856899

ASIN: B07QPTDMTT

Pages: 300

Genre: Thriller

About the Author:

Doug Cooper is the author of the award-winning novels Outside In and The Investment Club and 2019 thriller Focus Lost. Always searching, he has traveled to over twenty-five countries on five continents, exploring the contradictions between what we believe and how we act in the pursuit of truth, beauty, and love.

Website: bycooper.com





