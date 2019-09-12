Doug Cooper Releases New Thriller FOCUS LOST

Sep. 12, 2019  

Doug Cooper Releases New Thriller FOCUS LOST

Award-winning author Doug Cooper announces the release of his new thriller, Focus Lost. Released by Rare Bird Books in April 2019, the book is already receiving rave reviews and praise from readers and reviewers.

Passion becomes obsession for a nature photographer, a famous actor, and his agent in Los Angeles after the photographer inadvertently captures pictures of the actor with an underage starlet.

Focus Lost is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Details:
Focus Lost
By Doug Cooper
Publisher: Rare Bird Books
Published: April 2019
ISBN: 978-1947856899
ASIN: B07QPTDMTT
Pages: 300
Genre: Thriller

About the Author:
Doug Cooper is the author of the award-winning novels Outside In and The Investment Club and 2019 thriller Focus Lost. Always searching, he has traveled to over twenty-five countries on five continents, exploring the contradictions between what we believe and how we act in the pursuit of truth, beauty, and love.

Website: bycooper.com



Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Virginia Arthur Announces Political Novel TREED
  • Author Sherrill Nilson Releases Sci-fi Fantasy Novel
  • Actress, Model, And Recovery Specialist Dona Speir Releases Revealing Autobiography
  • Author Carolyn Denman Announces YA Fantasy Novel SONGLINES
  • Author L.E. Frost Releases YA Fantasy Novel, ROSE OF THE ALCHEMIST
  • Author Sophie Barnes Releases New Historical Romance Novel