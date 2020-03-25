Cyndi Friberg Releases New Sci-fi Romance 'Slayer'

Author Cyndi Friberg has announced the release of her new sci-fi romance, Slayer. Released in March 2020, the book is already receiving rave reviews. This is the first book in the Shadowborn Rebellion series.

General Malik Xett doesn't have time for romance. His one and only concern is curtailing the power and influence of the ruthless Sarronti elite. Still, the human female working with him lingers in his mind and fuels his imagination.

Though Kara O'Leary has been attracted to Malik since they first met, she never dreamed he returned her feelings. One kiss ignites a hunger neither can deny, but the timing couldn't be worse. Hostilities rapidly escalate and new threats are revealed. How can Malik and Kara bring freedom to the "world below" when all they can think about is each other?

Slayer is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.





Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You