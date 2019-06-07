Cyndi Friberg Releases New Sci-Fi Romance Novel, WARLORD OUTCASTS Book 5

Author Cyndi Friberg announces the release of the fifth book in our Outcasts scif-fi romance series, Warlord. Released by Anything-but-Ordinary Books on May 4, 2019, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

When Shivon Roxtin tries to incite a rebellion among the human females on the Outcast planet, she's sent to the Relentless. The ship's commander, Warlord Torak Payne, thrives on challenge, so he's looking forward to taming the fiery human. Still, war with the Sarronti is creeping ever closer, and the last thing he needs is an unruly mate. Tempers flare, and sparks fly from the moment they first meet. Their battle of wills is quickly surpassed by their consuming need for each other, but can they channel the emotional intensity into something constructive before they're consumed by the flames?

Warlord is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Details:

Warlord

Outcasts, Book 5

By Cyndi Friberg

Publisher: Anything-but-Ordinary Books

Published: May 4, 2019

ISBN: 978-1093354997

ASIN: B07PN1CKDB

Pages: 216

Gerne: Sci-fi Romance

About the Author:

Passionate Sci-Fi with a touch of danger and a whole lot of sass. Cyndi has written about rock stars, vampires, and cat shifters, but she's currently focused on outer space. Her stories are fun, fast-paced, and seriously hot. She has made the USA Today Top 100, and every book in the Battle Born series landed on Amazon's Top 100. She is currently working on Outcasts, a spin-off series set in the Battle Born universe.

Contact Information:

Website: http://cyndifriberg.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Cyndi_Friberg

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cyndifribergbooks

Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/sci-fi-romance-warlord-outcasts-book-5/

Purchase Links:

https://www.amazon.com/Warlord-Outcasts-Book-Cyndi-Friberg-ebook/dp/B07PN1CKDB/





Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You