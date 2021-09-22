Comedian Stevie D. Releases Memoir CHRONICLES OF A HOLLYWOOD HILLBILLY

From the hills of Kentucky to the Hollywood Hills, comedian Steven Dupin (a.k.a. Stevie D.) reveals the good, the bad and the stupid in his new memoir, "Chronicles of a Hollywood Hillbilly" (Headline Books, Inc.).

"Chronicles of a Hollywood Hillbilly" is the follow-up to Dupin's 2014 memoir, "The Trans Am Diaries: A Hillbilly's Road Trip from Stand-Up Comedy to Cancer... and Back Again," which described his experience surviving prostate cancer at an early age. However, as he says, his new book is cancer-free.

"My first book got a great response from people saying how much it inspired them, but I purposely did not want to talk about cancer this time," he said. "I wanted to make the new book funnier, and I had more time to work on it, so I was able to put more thought into it. Laughter really is the best medicine, next to moonshine!"

Born Steven Dupin in Owensboro, Kentucky, this self-proclaimed hillbilly grew up in a dysfunctional but close-knit family of three sisters, a divorced mom, and a cadre of cousins, aunts and uncles who influenced his upbringing, for better or worse. However, when it comes to close calls, run-ins with the law, and other misadventures, Dupin has only himself to blame, which he does in every chapter.

Written in a conversational style, "Chronicles of a Hollywood Hillbilly" reads like a script from one of Dupin's stand-up comedy shows, with true, often cringe-worthy stories from his past and present, some of which may shock or offend, but are sure to leave the reader laughing. For example...

· Being attacked by a squirrel

· His young daughter's uncontrollable flatulence in church

· Almost getting sucked down a storm sewer while playing in a flooded street

· Being shot at with a bow and arrow, while floating in a hot-air balloon

· The time he and a teenage friend tried to steal a barrel of whiskey from a Kentucky distillery

· Getting caught at the airport with a realistic toy gun in his carryon bag

· An awkward encounter with actor Michael Richards ("Kramer" on TV's "Seinfeld") in a Los Angeles comedy club

And the list goes on.

After stepping away from the spotlight during his recovery from prostate cancer, Dupin is back on stage, making audiences laugh with stories of youthful rowdiness and arrested development. "Chronicles of a Hollywood Hillbilly" is full of self-deprecating humor and disdain for Hollywood pretense but love for the author's family, friends and his blue Trans-Am.

"I love LA, especially now that I have created a family here," Dupin said. "I think like a lot of people in this town I had stars in my eyes when I got here, but you see people who have achieved fame and fortune but are still miserable, I think maybe because they've compromised who they really are. I am proud who I am and where I'm from."

"Chronicles of a Hollywood Hillbilly" by Steven Dupin is available on Amazon and at HeadlineBooks.com.

More information about Stevie D. is available at StevieDRocks.com.