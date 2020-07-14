City of St. Petersburg to Release ST. PETE EATS: A COOKBOOK

City of St. Petersburg Deputy Mayor & City Administrator Dr. Kanika Tomalin has partnered with local restaurants to create "St. Pete Eats: A Cookbook", a collection of St. Pete's favorite flavors, all in one place.



The cookbook gives at-home cooks a taste of the diverse flavors that can be found throughout St. Pete's food scene, including healthy twists on some of our favorites. The unique collaboration includes food and drink recipes from local staples including La V, Trophy Fish, The Library, Dr. BBQ, Noble Crust and Dr. Tomalin's own home kitchen.



"We're so fortunate to live in a city that overflows with flavor and epicurean experiences. It's my mission as St. Pete's Deputy Mayor and City Administrator to infuse those flavors with delicious, healthy options, through Healthy St. Pete," said Dr. Tomalin. "In this cookbook, I've shared some of my own favorite recipes, and have enlisted the expertise of some of St. Pete's finest chefs to give you an authentic culinary experience that can only be found in St. Pete."



This cookbook helps advance Healthy St. Pete's mission of creating a culture of health in the city and making the healthy choice the easy choice.



Said Mayor Kriseman, "We can change health outcomes when we work together. That is why I am excited about this cookbook. It is a vibrant illustration that great food and great health can coexist, especially in St. Petersburg."



St. Pete Eats will be released on Friday, July 17th, and can be purchased at stpeteeats.org for $20, plus shipping and handling. Additionally, limited quantities will be available at participating local businesses found at stpeteeats.org.



Proceeds from cookbooks purchased from the website will go towards the City of St. Petersburg's Fighting Chance Fund, which provides grants to locally-owned and independently-operated small businesses that have been negatively impacted due to COVID-19. More information on the Fighting Chance Fund can be found at stpete.org/FightingChanceFund.



Proceeds from cookbooks purchased at participating local businesses will go directly to the local business.



Find more information and upcoming book signings and events at stpeteeats.org.

