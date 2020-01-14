Christy Jordan Wrenn to Promote Children's Picture Book MOVING AGAIN!!! WITH RYLAN AND HENRY

Author Christy Jordan Wrenn has announced the promotion of her children's picture book, Moving Again!!! With Rylan and Henry.

Rylan is five and has a mouse friend named Henry. Soon after Dad arrives home from deployment, he announces that they are moving 4,421 miles away. Come on an adventure with Rylan and his family moving from Anchorage, Alaska, through Canada to their new home in South Carolina. Will Henry go with the family, be forgotten, or get packed in a box, left behind.

This book is dedicated to military families that mover thousands of miles each year.

Moving Again!!! With Rylan and Henry is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.



Christy Jordan Wrenn has been a published children's author since 2014. She is an Indie published author and illustrator of four books: Rylan and Burt (2014), Rylan and Henry (2015), Emma's Funny Birds (2016), Moving Again !!! With Rylan and Henry (2018), and the (second edition 2019). Currently, she is an Administrative Librarian at Centenary College of Louisiana in Sherveport, Louisians. Christy has 40+ years of experience in the field of public, special and academic libraries.



Website:

https://christyjordanwrenn.wordpress.com

Facebook:

http://www.facebook.com/christy.j.wrenn

Promo Link:

http://bookbuzz.net/blog/childrens-picture-book-moving-again-with-rylan-and-henry/





