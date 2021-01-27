C.J. Box Joins WRITERS IN THE LOFT Series

On Tuesday, March 9, New York Times bestselling and award-winning author C.J. Box comes to The Music Hall Loft's virtual stage as part of the Writers on in The Loft series, now being presented in an intimate, online format. The bestselling author will discuss his new mystery novel DARK SKY, the next thrilling adventure for Wyoming game warden Joe Pickett. In this new series novel, Joe Pickett must accompany a Silicon Valley CEO on a hunting trip-but soon learns that he himself may be the hunted.

"C.J. Box delivered yet another page-turning thriller, diving into the next Joe Pickett western adventure," says Brittany Wason, Literary Producer. "We're excited for C.J.'s return to our series and to hear what's next for Joe Pickett!"

The 7pm event includes an author presentation and audience Q&A, presented virtually on Crowdcast.

ABOUT THE BOOK

DARK SKY is the 21st book in the Joe Pickett series. In the Wyoming game warden's next adventure, the governor of Wyoming gives Joe the thankless assignment of taking a tech baron on an elk-hunting trip. Unbeknownst to them, as they trek farther into the wilderness, a manhunter is hot on their heels. Finding himself without a weapon, a horse, or a way to communicate, Joe must rely on his wits and his knowledge of the outdoors to protect himself and his charge. Meanwhile, when Joe's closest friend, Nate Romanowski, and his own daughter Sheridan learn of the threat to his life, they follow him into the woods to try and rescue him before it's too late.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

C. J. Box is the author of twenty-one Joe Pickett novels, six stand-alone novels, and a story collection. He has won the Edgar, Anthony, Macavity, Gumshoe, and Barry Awards, as well as the French Prix Calibre .38, and has been a Los Angeles Times Book Prize finalist. A Wyoming native, Box has also worked on a ranch and as a small-town newspaper reporter and editor.

TICKETS

The ticket package for Writers in the Loft: C.J. Box with DARK SKY on Tuesday, March 9, at 7pm is $5. In addition to access to the livestream, the ticket package includes a virtual author presentation and audience Q&A. Packages can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org or over the phone with the B2W Box Office at 603.436.2400. Books are sold through The Music Hall's Box Office and are available for pick-up or shipment.

About Writers in the Loft

Akin to The Music Hall's anchor literary series, Writers on a New England Stage, Writers in the Loft features bestselling authors in a smaller, more intimate space. The series brings audiences today's top authors, the best of fiction and nonfiction, and award-winners across categories. The evening package includes a reserved seat and bar beverage, Q+A, a copy of the book, and a meet-and-greet book signing with the featured writer.