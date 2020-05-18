Brooklyn Ann Releases New Horror Novel HIS SCREAM QUEEN

Author Brooklyn Ann has announced the release of the third book in her B Mine horror series, His Scream Queen.

When Lucio Argento is dumped by Amteep High's most popular girl, he plots revenge in a way he's certain will crush her. He convinces Jamie Blair - the target of his ex's bullying - into doing a makeover that will garner enough votes for her to be Prom Queen. What he doesn't expect is to fall for Jamie, or to become her willing accomplice in uncovering who is behind the spate of deaths of animals in their community. When their classmates begin to die in the most horrific ways, Lucio and Jamie discover dark supernatural forces are at work, and unless they can conjure a miracle, everyone will die at Prom.

His Scream Queen is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:

Formerly an auto-mechanic, Brooklyn Ann thrives on writing romance featuring unconventional heroines and heroes who adore them. Author of historical paranormal romance in her critically acclaimed "Scandals with Bite" series, urban fantasy in the cult favorite, "Brides of Prophecy" novels, and the award winning, "Hearts of Metal Series, she's now writing the "B Mine" series, horror romances riffing on the 1970s and 1980s horror movies.

She can be found online at https://brooklynannauthor.com as well as on Twitter and Facebook.

Purchase Links:

https://www.amazon.com/His-Scream-Queen-Mine-Book-ebook/dp/B0876HG48G

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/his-scream-queen-brooklyn-ann/1136888688?ean=2940164044237

https://www.boroughspublishinggroup.com/books/his-scream-queen

Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You