Broadway's Leslie Becker Hosts Free Anniversary Event For Book THE ORGANIZED ACTOR

On Saturday, September 7, Broadway's Leslie Becker (Bonnie & Clyde, Anything Goes, Amazing Grace, Nine) will host a Free Event for Actors in New York City to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of her book The Organized Actor as the #1 organizational tool for actors since 1994.

The free 25th Anniversary event will include a Masterclass titled The "I Hate Business" Business Class for Actors to teach fellow performers that the business side can be as much fun as the acting side. In addition, attendees will receive free gifts, cake, special discounts, and a chance to win various prizes provided by some of the top actor-friendly businesses including Built for the Stage, Marketing 4 Actors and That One Audition Podcast, to name a few.

In 1994, Becker created The Organized Actor to help actors keep track of their acting careers all in one place. As the pioneer of "treating your acting career as a business," the book was the first of its kind. Becker has since published 7 editions, including the current Silver Edition, along with a myriad of online courses and empowerment programs for actors. As an actress, she has appeared in upwards of 10 Broadway shows and major National Tours and has starred in more than 50 regional productions across the country.

"I am honored and humbled by the support of The Organized Actor has received for the last 25 years. I've been so blessed to have a wonderful career, but I am equally proud of having helped so many others thrive too!" says Becker.

The 25th Anniversary Event will take place Saturday, September 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 pm at a popular NYC studio (location given after reservation is received.) Reservations are required. To grab your spot, visit OrganizedActor.com





