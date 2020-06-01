Bestselling Author Lynne Marshall Releases Sweet Romance TEMPORARY DAD

USA Today Bestselling author, Lynne Marshall has announced release of the third book in her Mercy, Inc. sweet romance series, Temporary Dad, scheduled for release on June 2, 2020. Book one, Her Knight Wore Scrubs was released in February 2020 and book two, His Special Angel was released in March 2020.

Will Temporary become Forever?

Hunter Phillips has to look after his baby niece for a month and is completely out of his depth! As if that weren't enough, he also finds himself working with his ex-fiancée, Amanda - the woman who left him when he told her he never wanted children.

Amanda Dunlap is on a mission to help people stay well. She's created curriculum for The Mending Hearts Club and is ready to test out her program on the first twenty candidates. When her mentor must back out last minute, she depends on Mercy, Inc. Admin to send a substitute. Only because she is out to prove herself to hospital administration, her parents, and the world, does she accept the man who broke her heart as the replacement.

Hunter is still fiercely attracted to Amanda, and she's amazing with baby Sophie. As they pretend to play at happy family, Hunter begins to realize that winning Amanda Back and having a family for real is what he wants most of all. All he has to do is convince Amanda.

About the Author:



USA Today Bestselling author, Lynne Marshall has been traditionally published with Harlequin as a category romance author for more than thirteen years with thirty books, and more recently with TULE Publishing, she has also gone hybrid with self-publishing. She is a Southern California native, has been married to a New Englander for a long time, and has two adult children of whom she is super proud. She is also an adoring grandmother of two beautiful little girls and a grandboy, she is a woman of faith, a dog lover, a cat admirer, a meandering walker, a curious traveler, and an optimistic participant in this wild journey called life.

Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You