BWW News: P.S. I STILL LOVE YOU by Jenny Han streetdated for Netflix; third film in production!

Last year, the Netflix movie To All the Boys I've Loved Before, based on the book by Jenny Han, premiered to such high ratings that a sequel was instantly greenlit. Netflix has stated that over half of all viewers have re-watched the movie at least once and considers the film an enormous success. The book was the first in a three-part series centered around Lara Jean and the boys she's loved over the years -- and the one boy she can't get out of her head right now as she enters a seemingly-fake relationship with Peter Kavinsky that becomes realer than she ever could have imagined.

The cast announced news about the sequel on Instagram and Han posted the news on her Twitter page:

The second movie, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, will premiere on Netflix February 12, 2020, just in time for Valentine's Day viewings. The third film, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean, is currently in production.

Yesterday, filming of the final movie came to a close and actor Noah Centineo, who stars as Peter Kavinsky, posted a sweet message on Twitter to commemorate the moment:

Tonight was my last night as Peter Kavinsky.



I hope you all love these last installments as much as we do. Forever grateful for the opportunity to be yours



Thank you Lana, thank you Michael, Thank you Matt, Thank you Netflix, grateful to every person who told this story with us - Noah (@noahcent) August 17, 2019

Leading lady Lana Condor, who stars as Lara Jean, responded with,

You'll always be my Peter K. & I'll always be your Lara Jean, that I can promise you. https://t.co/1phx9hFU2Z - Lana Condor (@lanacondor) August 17, 2019

Fans of the series burst at the communication between the two and got even more excited for the film.

The film stars Candor (X-Men Apocalypse, Alita: Battle Angel) and Centineo (The Perfect Date, The Fosters), and is rounded out with Lara Jean's sisters, played by Janel Parrish (Pretty Little Liars, Triple Dog) and Anna Cathcart (Descendants 3, Odd Squad). Their father is played by John Corbett (My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Northern Exposure).

ABOUT TO ALL THE BOYS I'VE LOVED BEFORE:

What if all the crushes you ever had found out how you felt about them... all at once?



Sixteen-year-old Lara Jean Song keeps her love letters in a hatbox her mother gave her. They aren't love letters that anyone else wrote for her; these are ones she's written. One for every boy she's ever loved-five in all. When she writes, she pours out her heart and soul and says all the things she would never say in real life, because her letters are for her eyes only. Until the day her secret letters are mailed, and suddenly, Lara Jean's love life goes from imaginary to out of control.

ABOUT P.S. I STILL LOVE YOU:

Lara Jean didn't expect to really fall for Peter. She and Peter were just pretending. Except suddenly they weren't. Now Lara Jean is more confused than ever. When another boy from her past returns to her life, Lara Jean's feelings for him return too. Can a girl be in love with two boys at once?



In this charming and heartfelt sequel to the New York Times bestseller To All the Boys I've Loved Before, we see first love through the eyes of the unforgettable Lara Jean. Love is never easy, but maybe that's part of what makes it so amazing.





