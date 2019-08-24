BWW News: LOVE, SIMON to become a TV Series on Disney+!

Disney's new streaming network Disney+ is gearing up its arsenal with new content to intrigue and commit subscribers to its latest venture. Due to its recent acquisition of Fox Studios, it has more titles at its fingertips than ever before. Disney has just announced casting for a TV series spin-off of the well-received movie Love, Simon, based on the novel SIMON VS THE HOMOSAPIEN AGENDA by Becky Albertalli.

The new series will feature a brand-new character, Victor, who has moved to a new city, has issues at home, and is coming to terms with his sexual identity. He must reach out to Simon in order to find a way to make sense of things and discover himself. It will star Michael Cimino (Annabelle Come Home) as Victor, Ana Ortiz (Ugly Betty, Desperate Housewives) as his mother, James Martinez (Run All Night, One Day at a Time) as his father, with his siblings played by newcomers Isabelle Ferreira and Mateo Fernandez. Nick Robinson, who played Simon in the original movie, not only serves as producer, but also narrates each 30 minute episode.

It is yet to be announced whether this will be a limited series or a long-running one, or if subsequent seasons may revolve around other Albertalli novels such as sequel LEAH ON THE OFFBEAT or spin-off THE UPSIDE OF UNREQUITED.

Filming on the series began earlier this month, and BWW will keep you informed of all the latest updates as they become available.





