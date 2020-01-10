BWW News: Jeffrey Deaver's LINCOLN RHYME: THE BONE COLLECTOR Premieres Tonight on NBC
Lincoln Rhyme was once a brilliant criminologist, a genius in the field of forensics-until an accident left him physically and emotionally shattered. But now a diabolical killer is challenging Rhyme to a terrifying and ingenious duel of wits. With police detective Amelia Sachs by his side, Rhyme must follow a labyrinth of clues that reaches back to a dark chapter in New York City's past-and reach further into the darkness of the mind of a madman who won't stop until he has stripped life down to the bone.
Tonight at 8/7c, Jeffrey Deaver's Best Selling Lincoln Rhyme series premieres on NBC in the new mid-winter show Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector. The premiere is based on the first novel in the series, entitled THE BONE COLLECTOR.
The series stars Russell Hornsby (Fences, The Hate U Give) as forensic criminologist Lincoln Rhyme, Arielle Kebbell (The Vampire Diaries, The Grudge 2) as NYPD Detective Amelia Sachs, and Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos, Goodfellas) as Rhyme's partner Eric Castillo.