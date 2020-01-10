BWW News: Jeffrey Deaver's LINCOLN RHYME: THE BONE COLLECTOR Premieres Tonight on NBC

Lincoln Rhyme was once a brilliant criminologist, a genius in the field of forensics-until an accident left him physically and emotionally shattered. But now a diabolical killer is challenging Rhyme to a terrifying and ingenious duel of wits. With police detective Amelia Sachs by his side, Rhyme must follow a labyrinth of clues that reaches back to a dark chapter in New York City's past-and reach further into the darkness of the mind of a madman who won't stop until he has stripped life down to the bone.

Tonight at 8/7c, Jeffrey Deaver's Best Selling Lincoln Rhyme series premieres on NBC in the new mid-winter show Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector. The premiere is based on the first novel in the series, entitled THE BONE COLLECTOR.

The series stars Russell Hornsby (Fences, The Hate U Give) as forensic criminologist Lincoln Rhyme, Arielle Kebbell (The Vampire Diaries, The Grudge 2) as NYPD Detective Amelia Sachs, and Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos, Goodfellas) as Rhyme's partner Eric Castillo.

CHECK OUT THE SERIES TRAILER NOW:





