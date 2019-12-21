BWW News: First Movie Trailer Drops for #1 New York Times Best Selling Novel WOMAN IN THE WINDOW

Fans of thrillers that have jumped from page to screen such as Gillian Flynn's GONE GIRL and Paula Hawkins' GONE GIRL will be thrilled to add one more success story to their watch-list: THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW by A.J. Finn.

The book became an instant best seller the moment it was published, shooting straight to the top of the New York Times Best Seller list. Before it was published, a bidding war broke out between top publishing houses, resulting in a million dollar deal from William Morrow for Finn, a pseudonym for senior William Morrow publishing executive Daniel Mallory.

Movie rights were snapped up by Fox as the publishing house auction was taking place, allowing the frenzy to continue . The film was supposed to be released much earlier, but delayed due to the studio's recent merger with Disney.

The movie is produced by Eli Bush (Lady Bird, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) and EGOT winner Scott Rudin (No Country for Old Men, School of Rock), with Tracy Letts (August: Osage County, Homeland) serving as screenwriter and Joe Wright (Pride & Prejudice, Atonement) as director.

The movie centers around the agoraphobic Anna Fox, played by Amy Adams (Sharp Objects, Doubt), who spends all day spying on her neighbors through her window. When she sees a crime out her window one night, everything changes, and Anna finds herself in a dangerous situation...

ABOUT THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW:

Anna Fox lives alone-a recluse in her New York City home, unable to venture outside. She spends her day drinking wine (maybe too much), watching old movies, recalling happier times . . . and spying on her neighbors.



Then the Russells move into the house across the way: a father, a mother, their teenage son. The perfect family. But when Anna, gazing out her window one night, sees something she shouldn't, her world begins to crumble-and its shocking secrets are laid bare.



What is real? What is imagined? Who is in danger? Who is in control? In this diabolically gripping thriller, no one-and nothing-is what it seems.





