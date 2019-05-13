BEDSIDE READING Wants You to Slip Between the Sheets with Hot New Titles

Summer means hitting the beach or pool with a cold drink and a hot new book, and Bedside Reading®, the newest luxury hotel amenity that places a wide variety of complimentary books by the bedsides in luxury hotels and boutique properties is launching their 2019 summer program.

The Bedside Reading® program provides each guest with a selection of one or two complimentary books by the bedside. Books range from newly discovered authors and independent publishers to bestsellers and major publishers. There is no charge to the guest. Genres include fiction, non-fiction, children's, business and memoirs. The titles are renewed each month.

Guests staying at US partner hotels, boutiques or in the Hamptons nationwide can enjoy summer reading books specially curated for that destination.

May titles at Bedside Reading's luxury hotel partners' properties include:

Bluff by Jane Stanton Hitchcock Save Me the Plums by Ruth Reichl Fiercely Loyal by Dov Baron Tater Tot at the Chase: A Happy Helper by Laura Byrne Hot Pants in Hollywood by Susan Silver The Canary' Song by Natalie Banks Maybe You Should Talk to Someone One by Lori Gottlieb The Power of Presence by Joy Thomas Moore Montauk by Nicola Harrison Crisanta Knight: To Death & Back by Geanna Culbertson Madame Fourcade's Secret War by Lynne Olson Waisted by Randy Susan Meyers Quantum Success by Christy Whitman Wholly Unraveled by Keele Burgin Raising Charitable Children by Carol Weisman

Bedside Reading Hamptons Summer Reading Program

When guests check into the Hamptons-area partner hotels this summer, they will receive a Bedside Reading "Take Me Home" Hampton tote bag full of some of the summer's bestsellers compliments of Bedside Reading®. However, book lovers don't have to visit the Hamptons to get a free bag of the program's bestsellers, they can simply reserve their own bag (shipping fee is additional) at BedsideReading.com/reserve.

Participating Hamptons Hotels and Locations include: 1770 House, Baker House 1650, Baron's Cove, Mill House Inn, Southampton Inn, The Hedges Inn, The Maidstone Hotel, Topping Rose House, White Fences Water Mill, and at Hotel Indigo & Hyatt Place East End.

Memorial Day Hamptons' titles include:

Bluff by Jane Stanton Hitchcock The Power of Presence by Joy Thomas Moore Eat Happy by Anna Vocino Quantum Success by Christy Whitman The Hormone Fix by Anna Cabera Save Me the Plums by Ruth Reichl Hot Pants in Hollywood: Sex, Secrets, and Sitcoms by Susan Silver Crisanta Knight: To Death & Back by Geanna Culbertson Madam Fourcade's Secret War by Lynn Olson Whatever It Takes by Jessica Pack Sweet Vengeance by Fern Matthews The Power of Presence by Joy Thomas Moore

"It's prime-time beach season in the Hamptons and if you're looking for your next summer read, you're not going to want to miss out on Bedside Reading's complimentary Hampton "Take Me Home" tote Bag," Said Jane Ubell-Meyer, Founder of Bedside Reading. "Summer is the ideal time to unplug and lose yourself in a book!"

Bedside Reading® Authors at the Easthampton Third Annual Street Fair

For the first time, Bedside Reading® will participate in Easthampton's Third Annual Spring Street Fair taking place East Hampton Village on Mother's Day Weekend, Saturday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More than 50 booths will line Newtown Lane where local artists, shopkeepers and over 20 non-profits will display their wares and information. Eight authors will greet visitors and sign books including;

-Dee Delaney "The Truth: Is the Art of Being",

-Mel Greenberg, "Running with Our Eyes Closed",

-Susan Silver, "Hot Pants in Hollywood, Sex, Secrets & Sitcoms",

-Saryon Michael White, "Roya Sands and the Bridge Between Worlds"

-Lee Matthew Goldberg, "The Desire Card"

-Genie Chipps Henderson, "A Day Like Any Other"

-Keele Burgin, "Wholly Unraveled"

New Bedside Reading® hotels

Four new hotels recently joined the Bedside Reading® portfolio of luxury and boutique properties nationwide bringing the total number of partners to 22. New hotels include some of the top luxury properties in their market including: The Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica, Chamberlain in West Hollywood, CA, Waldorf Astoria Chicago and Morrison House (a Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel) in Alexandria, VA.

New Bedside Reading® Authors' Book Signing Program

New this year is the Bedside Reading® Authors' Book Signing program, providing guests with the opportunity to meet the authors currently featured in partner hotels. The next event will be held June 5th at the Conrad New York with Alan Hrushka, author of The Inglorious Arts.

"We are thrilled with our 2019 line-up of exclusive hotel partners, new members and new programs. Guests are always looking for deeper and more meaningful experiences when they travel and we hope they will pick up a book, unplug and get lost in a great story," said Ubell-Meyer. "We look forward to rolling out our Bedside Reading Authors (nights and weekends) Book Signing programs and several other programs throughout the year."

About Bedside Reading

Founded in 2017, the Bedside Reading® program partners with the world's leading publishers including Penguin Random House, HarperCollins, Macmillan, Simon & Schuster, and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, as well as many others and independent publishers and authors. The company's mission is to help authors build their fanbase by connecting their books to readers and providing hotel guests the opportunity to unplug and delve into the world of words at some of the most sought-after destinations in North America. Coming in 2019: Partners in Toronto and London. For more information: www.bedsidereading.com. For the summer reading program: https://www.bedsidereading.com/summer.html

Five-Star Hotel-Partners: Acqualina Resort & Spa, Conrad New York, Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, Mandarin Oriental New York, Mandarin Oriental Washington DC, T he Jacquard, Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, and Waldorf Astoria Chicago.

Boutique Hotel-Partners: Chamberlain West Hollywood, Dream Inn, Morrison House, Simpson House Inn.

Hamptons Summer Program: 1170 House, Baron's Cove, Baker House 1650, Hotel Indigo, Hyatt Place East End, Lucille Khornak Gallery, Mill House Inn, Southampton Inn, The Hedges Inn, Topping Rose House, White Fences Water Mill

