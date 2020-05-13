Author Overcomes Domestic Abuse in INHALED By Isabelle Duval

June 1st is World Narcissistic Abuse Awareness Day. With the transgressive thriller Inhaled, Montreal author Isabelle Duval shares her dark story of overcoming an abusive and dangerous relationship with a narcissist and sociopath. Duval's memoir couldn't be timelier-in this period of household isolation, the consequences can be worse than ever. With first-hand experience and insight, the author is available for interviews and panel discussions.

The best tactic used by narcissistic abusers to control their victim is to physically isolate them, something the present confinement guidelines have made easier to do, with no one in their circle taking notice. During the COVID-19 pandemic, home is meant to be everyone's safety ground, a haven; not so for partners living with a narcissist. Beforehand, victims could at the very least seek occasional respite from friends, family and activities. Options and resources are now limited if not gone. Unshielded and isolated, the manipulation intensifies in this perfect storm the pandemic has handed to the abuser.

Inhaled is a raw and compelling story that takes the reader down a disturbing journey into depravity, showing the power some men can have over women, no matter how strong of character they may be, and that this could happen to any woman. When Isabelle finds out her husband has been having an ongoing affair, the feeling of betrayal leads her into the arms of a mysterious man who exploits her vulnerability and abuses her mind and body. Despite his lies, manipulation, and sociopathic behavior, Isabelle is continuously reeled back in, lured by the emotional and sexual thrill of her lover.

While isolated in Massachusetts due to immigration issues, Duval endured her own form of confinement with an abusive partner away from her support system. She knew she would return to Canada eventually, much like today's victims know quarantine will ultimately end, "Until then, my goal was to survive, to try and stabilize my mental and emotional health. To help me psychologically bear the constant harassment, stalking and confusion that accompanied the abuse, I kept various phone numbers saved under different names, such as the local police and women's shelters," she disclosed. Duval hopes the book will help victims of narcissistic abuse understand that they are not alone, that they are not to blame, and more importantly that it is possible to flee, as she finally escaped his claws.

Isabelle is quickly seduced and hypnotized by Patrick, but gradually begins to understand something about him is amiss. Silencing her own intuition, she clings to the solace of hope; putting her life and that of her daughter's at risk. In this romantic thriller, Isabelle exposes with great lucidity the dangers of becoming entangled with a person whose character is poisoned. This is the story of a woman's struggle to seek stability where none can be found. It is the story of a woman's desperate need to surrender and escape, whatever the price.

There is no 'physical' abuse in the book, but the emotional and sexual abuse is explicit. The result of narcissistic abuse is Complex-PTSD. This fictionalized memoir draws awareness to the myriad ways women experience domestic violence. "The reader will learn that sociopaths target vulnerable and empathetic people. They will learn that mistrust can lead to abysmal despair and that victims need time to process the harsh reality they have been plunged into," said Duval, continuing, "I wrote this book to educate as well. Narcissistic abuse is devastating to the spirit and the soul and needs to be better understood. I felt swallowed whole by the experience, sucked into someone else's psyche, someone who wanted to fuse with me, insuring my disappearance; I felt 'inhaled'..."

The numbers of abused aren't stopping; 2018 recorded 178 million victims of narcissistic abuse in America. The political scene there has shown what can happen from collective abuse at the hands of a malignant narcissist; someone prone to feelings of belittlement, hypersensitivity, anxiety, and delusions of persecution.

Inhaled is available online on Amazon and Indigo, among others.

The audiobook for Inhaled will be released in June 2020 exclusively by Amazon ACX and available on Audible.com, Amazon and iTunes.





