Author Nancy Hartney Promotes Her Southern Gothic Short Story Collection - If The Creek Don't Rise
Author Nancy Hartney has announced the promotion of her book, If the Creek Don't Rise: Tales from the South. It is a collection of Southern gothic short stories.
Church suppers and bingo nights.
Dreams of Mexico.
The shadowy world of thoroughbred horse racing.
If the Creek Don't Rise is a collection of hard-used characters, tangled relationships, family angst, and fortitude.
Eighteen tales and six postcard vignettes, highlighted with original artwork, make this collection a skillful and moving exploration of the commonplace, the hidden, and the unforgettable.
If the Creek Don't Rise: Tales from the South is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.
Nancy Hartney, a daughter of the South, writes about gritty characters and family angst from her native piney woods and sweat-filled hardscrabble farms. Additionally, she writes non-fiction for regional magazines and free-verse poetry.'
For More Information Visit: https://nancyhartney.com/
Purchase Links:
https://www.amazon.com/If-Creek-Dont-Rise-Tales-ebook/dp/B01N9666JE
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/if-the-creek-dont-rise-nancy-hartney/1125183621?ean=9781683130710
https://www.indiebound.org/book/9781683130710