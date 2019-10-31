Author Nancy Hartney Promotes Her Southern Gothic Short Story Collection - If The Creek Don't Rise

Author Nancy Hartney has announced the promotion of her book, If the Creek Don't Rise: Tales from the South. It is a collection of Southern gothic short stories.

Church suppers and bingo nights.

Dreams of Mexico.

The shadowy world of thoroughbred horse racing.

If the Creek Don't Rise is a collection of hard-used characters, tangled relationships, family angst, and fortitude.

Eighteen tales and six postcard vignettes, highlighted with original artwork, make this collection a skillful and moving exploration of the commonplace, the hidden, and the unforgettable.

If the Creek Don't Rise: Tales from the South is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.



Nancy Hartney, a daughter of the South, writes about gritty characters and family angst from her native piney woods and sweat-filled hardscrabble farms. Additionally, she writes non-fiction for regional magazines and free-verse poetry.'



For More Information Visit: https://nancyhartney.com/



Purchase Links:

https://www.amazon.com/If-Creek-Dont-Rise-Tales-ebook/dp/B01N9666JE

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/if-the-creek-dont-rise-nancy-hartney/1125183621?ean=9781683130710

https://www.indiebound.org/book/9781683130710





