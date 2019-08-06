Author Mark R. Harris Announces Coming Of Age Romance Novel

Author Mark R. Harris announces the promotion of his coming of age romance novel, Now You See Her.

Sequel to Fire in the Bones, Mark Harris's Now You See Her-about nothing less than living with our dreams and the iconoclasm of reality-is an unmitigated joy to read. Once again he enchants readers with a poignant and charming coming-of-age yarn about the power of the stories we tell ourselves.

Hungry for permanent love and a hope that doesn't disappoint, the precocious protagonist searches for signs while navigating early 1970s America, culling insights from sermons and songs, from comic books to classical movies. With a fertile mind and incredible imagination, he scans the cultural landscape for role models of masculinity and virtue: from Columbo to John Dean, from Wolfman Jack to Bob Newhart, reminding readers in the process of an earlier time Harris is so adept at resurrecting. Negotiating the deep mysteries of young love and the opposite sex, Luke's riveting pilgrimage and fascinating psychological journey ultimately tells the tale of the beauty of reciprocity and the power of unconditional love. Growing up, like waking up, reminds us of the infinite value of what's real and the courage it takes to risk vulnerability to experience it to the full.

Now You See Her is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Details:

Now You See Her

By Mark R. Harris

Publisher: Black Rose Writing

ISBN: 978-1684330287 (pb)

ISBN: 978-1386320241 (ebook)

ASIN: B07CHT8X11

Pages: 219

Genre: Coming of Age Romance, Coming of Age Fiction

Mark R. Harris was born in Kentucky, moved to New Jersey as a small boy, and met his wife in Pennsylvania. He holds a Ph.D. in English and currently teaches English in Lynchburg, Virginia, where he lives with his wife Beth and three children. His articles on literature have appeared in Studies in Short Fiction; poems have appeared in Nantahala Review and Euphony; and his first novel, Fire in the Bones, was published in 2015.

Purchase Links:

https://www.amazon.com/Now-You-See-Mark-Harris-ebook-dp-B07CHT8X11/dp/B07CHT8X11

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/now-you-see-her-mark-r-harris/1127968165?ean=2940155510116

https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/now-you-see-her-33

https://books.apple.com/us/book/now-you-see-her/id1374577322?mt=11&app=itunes

https://www.indiebound.org/book/9781684330287





