Author Kyle Keyes Releases New Novel QUANTUM ROOTS III

Author Kyle Keyes announces the release of his new light sci-fi, satire novel, Matching Configurations: QUANTUM ROOTS III.

Olan Chapman returns in this third edition of Quantum Roots, as Calvin Cannonball Cooper, a vigilante from yesteryear who uses powder guns, throwing knives and cannonballs to neutralize the bad guys of today's society.

History books fail to mention Calvin Cooper, but this defender of the weak and helpless, went down with Jim Bowie, Davy Crockett and William B.Travis in that 1836 slaughter we remember as The Alamo.

Acknowledged or not, Cooper lives again each time Olan Chapman dons a cavalry outfit, found in a New England attic overlooking the sea.

Matching Configurations is based on a belief that any quark assembly that spins through a series of worm holes, must format with a matching configuration triggered from this side of the Time Wall.

This 296 page novel contains some adult material not suitable for readers under 18.

Book Details:

Matching Configurations

QUANTUM ROOTS III

By Kyle Keyes

Published: March 2019

ISBN: 978-0986437434

Pages: 296

Genre: Fiction, Light Sci-fi, Satire

About the Author:

Kyle Keyes is widowed, has two children and an armload of grandchildren and great grandchildren. When Keyes isn't at work, he can be found in the nearest sand trap, hitting himself in the ankle with a sand wedge.

Contact Information:

Website: http://www.kylekeyes.org

Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/fiction-satire-matching-configurations/

Purchase Links:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/0986437433





