Alexa Aston Releases New Contemporary Romance HOLLYWOOD DOUBLE

Author Alexa Aston has announced the upcoming release of her new contemporary romance novel, Hollywood Double. This is the fourth book in her Hollywood Name Game Series. Scheduled for release on October 8, 2020, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers. Book one, Hollywood Heartbreaker was released on August 6, 2020 and Book two, Hollywood Flirt was released on August 27, 2020. Book three, Hollywood Player was released on September 17, 2020.

From internationally bestselling romance author Alexa Aston - Book Four in the exciting Hollywood Name Game - a stunning new contemporary romance series - has arrived. Read for FREE with Kindle Unlimited!

She's a Hollywood leading lady who's never found love - except with Jax, her Basenji.

He's divorced from a cheating wife and refuses to ever give his heart away again.

Together, their smoking-hot chemistry leads to movie magic . . . and murder . . .

Hollywood Double will be available for purchase in print and ebook format upon its release.

