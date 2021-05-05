Alan Moore, Mark Gatiss, Maxine Peake, Toby Jones and More to be Featured on VOICE OF THE FIRE Audiobook

New Perspectives will be releasing a debut audiobook of the first novel from celebrated comic book writer Alan Moore to mark the publication's 25th anniversary year. Set in the writers' hometown of Northampton, the twelve chapters will each be read by a stellar cast including Mark Gatiss, Maxine Peake, Toby Jones, Pamela Nomvete, Aisling Loftus, Sleaford Mods' Jason Williamson, and the author. Spanning six millennia, each chapter follows a different character that lived in the same region, with stories packed with lust, madness and ecstasy, the final chapter narrated by the author himself. Moore has just announced a five-volume series of epic fantasy novels, Long London, and a short story collection to be published by Bloomsbury.

Alan Moore is a prolific writer of comic books, including Watchmen, V for Vendetta and The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, and worked with DC Comics on major characters including Batman and Superman. Voice of the Fire was his first novel set in his beloved Northampton which establishes many of the themes and literary techniques that Moore built upon in his second novel Jerusalem.

He said, "After 25 years, not only does this novel finally have a voice, it has a heavenly chorus of them. I couldn't be more excited about this stupendous project. I'm fired up."

Toby Jones returns to New Perspectives following episodes of the company's PlacePrints podcast by David Rudkin. He will be narrating Limping from Jerusalem, a chapter set in AD 1100 around the Crusades. Sleaford Mods vocalist Jason Williamson narrates two chapters, the first in the Roman occupation of Britain and the second as Northamptonshire poet John Clare on his historic doomed walk from an Essex asylum to incarceration in Northampton. Tom Edward-Kane, who made his professional stage debut in the New Perspectives production of Richard Bean's Harvest, also narrates two chapters, including giving a voice to infamous Northampton murderer Alfred Arthur Rouse.

The chapters are spoken by:

Chapter 1: Hob's Hog - Tom Edward-Kane

Chapter 2: The Cremation Fields - Maxine Peake

Chapter 3: In The Drowings - Jason Williamson

Chapter 4: The Head of Diocletian - Nathaniel Martello-White

Chapter 5: November Saints - Pamela Nomvete

Chapter 6: Limping to Jerusalem - Toby Jones

Chapter 7: Confessions of a Mask - Mark Gatiss

Chapter 8: Angel Language - Jonathan Slinger

Chapter 9: Partners in Knitting - Aisling Loftus

Chapter 10: The Sun Looks Pale Upon the Wall - Jason Williamson

Chapter 11: I Travel in Suspenders - Tom Edward-Kane

Chapter 12: Phipps' Fire Escape - Alan Moore

Director Jack McNamara said, "Voice of the Fire, in my view, is one of the great works of literature this country has produced. Nowhere have I read something that so deeply articulates a sense of place and the characters, real and imagined, that inhabit it. It is also a visionary exploration of Northampton, a place close to our heart that is rarely given such a platform. And so we have set about the task of bringing its astonishing words and ideas to life, in an epic experience for the ears, spoken by an amazing cast of actors. These twelve tales were always written as 'voices' and so it is a great thrill to know that, finally, they can be heard".

Voice of the Fire is Jack McNamara's final directorial project for New Perspectives before he starts a new role as Artistic Director of Newcastle's Theatre Live. Also this month, New Perspectives will be presenting Tim Crouch's digital installation of BS Johnson's House Mother Normal at the Brighton Festival, with the online version available from today (5th May). Their second postcard drama Dare to Look Down! will be available later this month, and a new WhatsApp trilogy, The Group, will be presented as part of Norfolk & Norwich Festival.

New Perspectives is an East Midlands based company with over 47 years' experience of touring high-quality productions to venues of all sizes across the UK, from mid-scale theatres to village halls. With a strong rural core, they create productions to fit spaces of any size in order to bring new work that is unexpected and thought-provoking to a wide range of audiences. New Perspectives has been under the artistic leadership of Jack McNamara since 2012. Other recent productions have included WhatsApp drama Stay Safe, a series of Christmas cards, their internationally successful postcard drama Love From Cleethorpes which has reached over 2,000 letterboxes in 26 countries, and a radio adaptation of their Stage Award winning The Fishermen by Gbolohan Obisesan. Their series PlacePrints, ranked the UK's 25th most popular fiction podcast (2020) is currently available and Soho On Demand is hosting their Zoom adaptation of The Boss of It All starring Josie Lawrence.

The audiobook will be available to purchase on multiple platforms from late May - www.newperspectives.co.uk