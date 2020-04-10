Aerle Taree Releases New Book Of Poetry 'PoeTaree: The Jurisprudence Of Life'

Aerle Taree, two-time Grammy award winning co-writer of the hit songs "Tennessee" and "Revolution" with the music group Arrested Development, has expanded her writing talent in the newly published book PoeTaree: The Jurisprudence of Life. Published by Reality Writings in February 2020, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

PoeTaree: The Jurisprudence of Life is a compilation of dynamic poetry that was written while on the Lollapalooza, European and Australian tour with the pivotal group.

From the Author:

"Earth, Wind and Fire" is the title track to PoeTaree: The Jurisprudence of Life. It's like I wrote the complete manuscript to one of their timeless hit songs. The eighth chapter of this book is to encourage you to write. PoeTaree is a collection of many topics I thought about while touring Europe, Australia and Lollapalooza. Filled with stories and memories, this book is delivered in a way for one and all to enjoy. Take an adventure with me as I employ the writing techniques used to compose the hit single "Tennessee" for Arrested Development. Become a PoeTaree person by completing this book and filling the eighth chapter with your own words. I encourage you to expand your mind and lift your soul with all of my solo projects involving PoeTaree: The Jurisprudence of Life!

PoeTaree is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.





Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You