Abby Lane Releases New Dark Fantasy THE IMMORTAL BLOOD

Author Abby Lane has announced the release of her new dark fantasy novel, The Immortal Blood. This is the third book in her A Reign of Blood and Magic series.

A slain god and a crippled queen with stolen powers join forces to battle a mutual enemy in this dark fantasy.

When Queen Cynara summons magic into the king's forest, she cannot know how a stolen power will cripple her, or that an orb used during her spell has let loose a single droplet of blood. Now, immortal blood is multiplying, and breeding with living creatures, which includes the statue of an undead king.

Resurrected from the dead, Anastacio once lived in the Otherworld. With his godly life reborn, he resolves to find the goddess from his past and avenge the injustice done to both of them, but to thrive, in life and in health, he requires assistance from someone without trust. Queen Cynara has a secret that may provide the answers, but she's trapped inside her frozen body, similar to the husband she encased in mortar. Why would anyone help her?

How will a god oversee the kingdom; the royal family, a former queen and a true born prince whose secret has been kept from everyone? With help from a witch and Norse goddesses from the Otherworld, might blood and magic seed the ultimate revenge? Or will an enemy hated by everyone claim victory-again.

About the Author:

ABBY LANE has been writing genre fiction for more than twenty years, novels that include her medieval romantasy, The Immortal Blood. She credits Disney's Sleeping Beauty and George R. R. Martin's Song of Ice and Fire with inspiring her recent foray into dark fantasy. A history enthusiast, she's traveled far and wide to explore secret gardens and medieval castles, having an avid interest in the Tudor period. Her prose has been described as "near rhapsodic," "pitch perfect," and "stylishly straightforward, rarely relying on complex turns of phrase." Reviewers have said her narrative conveys "imaginative fantasy," "fascinating characters," as well as "dynamic, immersive, and ideal for fans of epic fantasy." Abby shares her life with her husband and adores her adult children, including three special grand pups named Bella, Arya, and Charlie. When she isn't at her home in Calgary, she's admiring the ocean from her cottage in Maple Bay.