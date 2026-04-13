THE DRUNK TEXTS To Present Shakespearean Star Wars Performances In DUMBO

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The Drunk Texts will present two Star Wars-inspired performances this spring at The RAT NYC in DUMBO, celebrating the popular fan holiday with Shakespearean adaptations of the sci-fi franchise. The company will stage Andrew Sanford’s A Hope Renew’d on Friday, May 1 at 9 p.m., followed by The Empire Doth Protest on Monday, May 4 at 8 p.m.

The performances are part of the company’s ongoing series, which reimagines classical texts—or texts rendered in a classical style—through a mix of improvisation, drinking games, and audience participation. During each performance, audience members will have the opportunity to vote on which actors take shots and may be invited to participate directly with cameo lines.

The Drunk Texts’ format places a comedic, informal lens on theatrical material, encouraging a social atmosphere where performers and audience members engage together throughout the evening. The Star Wars-themed productions will incorporate characters and storylines adapted into heightened, Shakespearean-style language.

Ticket Information

Tickets are priced at $12 and are available at thedrunktexts.com.