SHE-CAGO Trans-Led Broadway Will Come to Bushwick in April

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Fagtasia's SHE-CAGO is a high-camp immersive queer parody of Chicago, reimagined with a fully trans femme-fatale cast, murderously sharp wit, and absolutely no interest in playing it straight. Set in a glittering world of crime, celebrity, and moral flexibility, SHE-CAGO high kicks the iconic musical on its heels. Expect modern twists, new musical numbers, death dropping choreography, live vocals, and fourth-jail-breaking comedy that lovingly skewers the original (ten times) while celebrating trans artistry spread eagle.

Performances will take place April 11-12 at The Brooklyn Monarch, 23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206.

Fagtasia's SHE-CAGO is a high-camp immersive queer parody of Chicago, reimagined with a fully trans femme-fatale cast, murderously sharp wit, and absolutely no interest in playing it straight. Set in a glittering world of crime, celebrity, and moral flexibility, SHE-CAGO high kicks the iconic musical on its heels. Expect modern twists, new musical numbers, death dropping choreography, live vocals, and fourth-jail-breaking comedy that lovingly skewers the original (ten times) while celebrating trans artistry spread eagle.

ABOUT FAGTASIA

Fagtasia is a Brooklyn–based parody theatre collective known for transforming beloved productions into gloriously queer, camp-forward spectacles. Blending satire, queer nightlife, and BFA-backed-talent, Fagtasia twists your favorite theatrical works to showcase queer and trans performers in a joyfully rebellious spotlight.

Fagtasia is committed to creating accessible, inclusive, and community-driven nightlife experiences that center trans voices, laughter, and unapologetic self-expression. Each Fagtasia production flips the script on your favorite productions to shine the spotlight on queer performers and expand the possibilities of Broadway. Fagtasia is a loving roast - of this gorgeously smelly city, of Broadway, and sometimes of drag itself.