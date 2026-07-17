Green Space to Open Applications for DIGGING IN GROUP 2026-2027 Residency

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Green Space has announced that applications are now open for the 2026–2027 season of its Digging in Group (D.I.G.) Artist Residency, a professional development program designed to help choreographers create, refine, and present new work in a collaborative environment.

The residency will select eight choreographers to participate in a season-long program featuring eight work sessions, two personal and professional development workshops, two culminating public performances, and a post-residency reflection session.

About the Residency

D.I.G. is designed to deepen artists' creative processes while fostering meaningful relationships among New York City choreographers and dancers. Throughout the residency, participants will share works in progress with their cohort during moderated feedback sessions led by rotating members of the Green Space Advisory Board.

The residency culminates in performances May 13–16, 2027, with each choreographer presenting their work twice as part of two alternating programs.

Artist Benefits

Participating choreographers will receive:

A $500 artist stipend

Full production support for the culminating performances, including publicity, marketing, lighting, sound, box office services, house management, and printed programs

A video recording of one performance and a selection of production photographs

20 hours of subsidized rehearsal space at Green Space for $9 per hour, with additional rehearsal time available at $10 per hour

The opportunity is open to both emerging and established choreographers working in all dance genres.

A past participant described the program as "a major step forward" in their artistic development, praising its supportive environment and opportunities for creative growth.

About Green Space

Founded by Dance Entropy in 2005, Green Space is a Long Island City arts venue dedicated to supporting dance artists through affordable rehearsal space, performance opportunities, educational programming, and community engagement. Housed in a renovated former silk factory overlooking Manhattan, the organization is committed to accessibility, diversity, collaboration, and fostering the growth of New York City's dance community.

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