Double Feature of New Works THE ILLUSION OF SEPARATION and KING’S MEN to Play Dekalb Theatre

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The Illusion of Separation, written by Annie Conolly (Medusa: A New Musical, Don't Forget Me: A Children's Musical, deadagain) and directed by Gia Bonello will double feature with King's Men, written by Alex Gisondi and directed by Shawn Guerra to present a night of new work at the Dekalb Theatre on April 9th-12th and 16th-19th at 7 PM ET.

The Illusion of Separation will star Annie Conolly (Sam's World, Copy That!) as Alvi. The ensemble includes Roy Scandela (FBI, Boiling Point) as Elijah and Sara Bealieu as Dani.

The Illusion of Separation begins after returning from a drug-fueled bender several weeks prior, Alvi must secure the help of their situationship-turned-roommate and fellow bartender to lift a curse and face the truth about their addictions.

The King's Men ensemble includes Jeff Long, Corey Brewer, Shaina Briguglio, Bryna Kearney, Jay Padilla, and Paul Wallace.

King's Men begins after years abroad leading treks through the mountains of Argentina, Owen returns to the Bronx to face the family he left behind, including his domineering uncle King. His presence reopens old wounds within a household ruled by pride and expectation. As tensions rise over the course of one charged evening, each member must decide where they stand.

Born out of the need for independent and devised work, this night of theatre workshops two one-act plays in a site-specific location. Leading the charge is King's Men followed by a brief intermission. The Illusion of Separation will immediately follow.