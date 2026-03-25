BrooklynONE to Stage John Patrick Shanley's SAVAGE IN LIMBO

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

BROOKLYNONE has announced their premiere production of Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award–winning playwright John Patrick Shanley's SAVAGE IN LIMBO, directed by Anthony Marino. SAVAGE IN LIMBO will play a limited engagement at The Tom Kane Theatre at brooklynONE productions (51 35th St, Industry City, Building 5, Brooklyn, NY 11232).

In a special highlight for audiences and a first-ever, Francis Shanley, son of John Patrick Shanley, will make his onstage debut performing in his father's landmark play. Performances begin Thursday, April 23, and continue through Sunday, May 3. Opening Night is Thursday, April 23 (8 p.m.).

First premiering in 1985, SAVAGE IN LIMBO has become one of John Patrick Shanley's most enduring works. Set in a dive bar, the play follows a group, restless and trapped, searching for meaning, identity, and a way forward. Through Shanley's sharp dialogue, humor, and raw emotional honesty, the characters wrestle with ambition, frustration, love, and the universal fear of not knowing if you can be more than the person you are.

“SAVAGE IN LIMBO is one of those plays that just grabs you and never lets go,” says director Marino. “It's funny, painful, and brutally honest about that moment in life when you're trying to figure out who you are and where you're going. To finally bring it to life with this incredible cast feels exactly right. Having Francis Shanley step into his father's work makes the whole thing even more special. In our 20th year at brooklynONE, we're pushing ourselves to raise the bar with every production and continue expanding our cultural footprint in Brooklyn.”

The production stars Meg Felling (brooklynONE's Winter Shorts Fest, Peer Pressure Comedy Group) as April White, Raye Levine-Spielberg (The Velvet Hammer, Screech) as Linda Rotunda, Anthony Marino (The Heavens of Hell, The Way it Went Down) as Murk, Tiffany Rexach (brooklynONE's MIdsummer Nights Dream) as Denise Savage, and Francis Shanley (Doubt) as Tony Aronica

The production will also feature a special talkback with John Patrick Shanley following the Saturday, May 2 performance, offering audiences a rare opportunity to engage directly with one of the most celebrated playwrights of the modern American theatre.

The production features scenic design by Freddie Hamilton & Kevin Klakouski, costume design by Madison Edwards, and lighting design by Ariel Benjiman. Isaiah Rothstein is the sound designer, and Alix Black is the stage manager. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.