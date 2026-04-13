BRIGADOON Will Come to the Narrows Community Theater in April

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Narrows Community Theater has announced its upcoming production of Brigadoon, the beloved Lerner & Loewe musical, running April 24-May 3, 2026, at the Theater on Fort Hamilton in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Timed alongside New York City's Tartan Week celebrations, Brigadoon offers audiences a transportive journey into the heart of Scottish folklore and romance.

A timeless romantic fantasy, Brigadoon follows two New Yorkers who stumble upon a mysterious Scottish village that appears for just one day every hundred years. Featuring iconic songs including "Almost Like Being in Love" and "The Heather on the Hill," the production blends sweeping music, dance, and storytelling into an unforgettable theatrical experience.

This production marks a milestone: NCT's 55th season, and a testament to the organization's enduring place in Brooklyn's cultural life. Having survived the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic - which shuttered theaters across the city and silenced stages that never reopened - NCT has continued to grow, produce, and serve its community. Brigadoon is the latest chapter in that story.

Directed and choreographed by first-time NCT contributor Patrick Blanner, with music direction by returning NCT talent Joey Jubayr, the production brings together a dynamic and diverse company of performers and creatives. The cast, crew, and production team reflect a vibrant mix of returning NCT members and new artists from across New York City.

"I pitched Brigadoon because this story of two New Yorkers feels more relevant than ever," said Producer Raj Kalra. "We live in a world of endless choices, and sometimes that can feel overwhelming. But Brigadoon reminds us that we can choose love. We don't have to choose stagnation or despair. We can choose happiness. And of course, the music is just iconic. NCT has been choosing to show up - through a global pandemic, through every challenge this community has faced - and we are still here. We are grateful beyond words to the local businesses who have stood with us as partners, and to a community that has shown, again and again, that live Theater Matters to them. That willingness to rally around us is what keeps us going into our 55th season and beyond."

A Note on Venue Access

Fort Hamilton is an active military installation, and as with all civilian visitors, guests are required to complete a standard base access clearance before attending. This is the same security process that NCT's cast, crew, and production team have always completed in order to rehearse and perform at the venue - a routine that every organization using the base participates in. In light of the current global conflict, the base has extended this standard of scrutiny to all civilian audiences. NCT embraces this fully.

The process is simple and straightforward:

1. Download the access form at www.narrowscommunitytheater.com

2. Complete the form with basic identifying information, including the last four digits of your Social Security number

3. Submit the completed form to nctforms@nctheaterny.com - or email it directly to the base if you prefer

4. Receive clearance within approximately one week, often sooner

5. Your clearance is valid for 12 months

Important: To ensure clearance in time for opening night on April 24th, forms should be submitted no later than April 17, 2026.

Prefer to handle it in person? Guests may visit the Fort Hamilton Visitor Center to complete the clearance process on the spot, at any time prior to their performance date.

NCT is happy to assist anyone with questions about the process. Reach out at ncttreasurer@nctheaterny.com or 917-456-5886.