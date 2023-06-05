TAE TAE IN THE LAND OF YAAAS! Comes to the Brisbane Festival in August

Queensland Performing Arts Centre has announced the world premiere season of Tae Tae in the Land of Yaaas! as part of the Brisbane Festival in the Cremorne Theatre from 25 August 2023.



shake & stir theatre co., the remarkable team behind the 2022 Brisbane Festival smash-hit Fourteen, brings a sparkling new tragi-comedy that is anchored by a big heart and the strong will of two fabulous female protagonists.



Inspired by the true story of Estee Lee and written by her sister, shake & stir's Nelle Lee, Tae

Tae in the Land of Yaaas! is a confronting, honest, heart-warming retelling of Tae’s journey from heartbreaking loss to a life top full of adventure, success and love.



Paralysed at six years old in a car accident, Tae struggles to come to terms with her readjusted reality. Recovering after yet another spinal surgery, she questions what the future holds for her and her family. Resigned to let go of her futile fantasies, Tae’s world is suddenly flipped upside down by the loud and proud arrival of her fabulous Fairy Godmother.



shake & stir theatre co. Co-Director Nelle Lee believes this moving and enriching tale will deeply resonate with new and seasoned theatregoers, both looking for honest storytelling alongside a compelling performance.



“Theatre has the power to open our hearts to new perspectives. We set out to accomplish precisely that in creating this brand-new work. This play offers a heartening story, inspired by Tae's odyssey, flitting back and forth between past and present, reality and imagination, traversing hospital wards and surreal realms,” she said.



“This project has been one of my most demanding undertakings to date, as it hits so close to home. My sister, Tae, has always been fabulous, and her uncanny ability to discover happiness in the unlikeliest of places has always left me in awe. As a company that tours the country extensively, the stages of QPAC feel like home, and we are delighted to bring this story to life for the first time in our hometown.”



Tae Tae in the Land of Yaaas! will feature legendary Australian Drag Queen Maxi Shield (RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under) and introduces Maya Dove as Tae, supported by a cast of Queensland favourites.



“We are thrilled to share this story with the world and to have it brought to life by an incredible cast, including internationally renowned Drag Queen Maxi Shield and the captivating Maya Dove as Tae. We always feel a great sense of pride when presenting new Australian work, as it provides an opportunity to celebrate and promote the rich cultural heritage and creative local minds,” Ms Lee said.



Brisbane Festival Artistic Director Louise Bezzina said she is thrilled that shake & stir is once again featuring in the Festival program.



“Brisbane Festival is once again delighted to be working with Queensland’s hugely successful theatre company shake & stir on a brand-new work,” she said.



“We know Nelle, Ross and Nick always deliver the highest quality of work; last year we saw a sell-out season of Fourteen, and Tae Tae in the Land of Yaaas! will be no different and quintessentially shake & stir.



“This work is also extremely important to the Festival as we want to ensure we are a Festival for everyone, with inclusion and diversity at the forefront and heart of everything we do. Tae Tae is an important story to tell, and we could not be more thrilled to be a big part of this new work.”



QPAC Chief Executive John Kotzas acknowledged shake & stir’s impressive history of delivering heartfelt, meaningful productions that resonate with audiences.



“We’ve collaborated with the shake & stir team for more than 10 years and we are always proud to co-present work with them that engages diverse audiences and share stories from the heart,” he said.



“The messages in Estee’s story need to told, and we know that live performance is a powerful medium for people to learn, engage, and feel informed by the world around them.



“One of the reasons we’re always proud to present Brisbane Festival programs at QPAC is that we share a commitment to celebrating Queensland stories, artists and organisations and Tae Tae in the Land of Yaaas! is a wonderful example of this.”



Tae Tae in the Land of Yaaas! is recommended for audiences aged 14+ as it contains coarse language, mature themes, infrequent sexual innuendo, simulated violence, depictions of domestic abuse and disability abuse.



This uplifting and galvanising performance opens as a world premiere at Brisbane Festival from 25 August to 17 September 2023 in QPAC’s Cremorne Theatre. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here or phone 136 246.



Brisbane Festival is an initiative of the Queensland Government and Brisbane City Council.



Tae Tae in the Land of Yaaas! is supported by the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland.