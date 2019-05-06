SunPAC Brings ANGELIQUE to Brisbane This June!
ANGELIQUE, the musical opera, is coming to SunPAC in Brisbane, Australia from June 14 to 22, 2019.
A devout young woman must deal with the loss of her sister, her faith, her platonic love affair and her passions which have been aroused by an attractive Count who offers her a surreal, alternative to the tragedy and uncertainty of her mortal life.
For tickets and more information, please visit http://angeliqueonline.com.au/