SunPAC Brings ANGELIQUE to Brisbane This June!

May. 6, 2019  
SunPAC Brings ANGELIQUE to Brisbane This June!ANGELIQUE, the musical opera, is coming to SunPAC in Brisbane, Australia from June 14 to 22, 2019.

A devout young woman must deal with the loss of her sister, her faith, her platonic love affair and her passions which have been aroused by an attractive Count who offers her a surreal, alternative to the tragedy and uncertainty of her mortal life.

For tickets and more information, please visit http://angeliqueonline.com.au/



Related Articles View More Australia - Brisbane Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • SunPAC Brings ANGELIQUE to Brisbane This June!
  • Katherine Jenkins Announces Australian Theatre Tour
  • Dame Edna Announces 'My Gorgeous Life' Tour
  • Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Suzie Mathers and More In BARNUM
  • Em Rusciano Announces Brand New Australian Theatre Tour 'The Rage And Rainbows Tour'
  • THE BOOK OF MORMON Playing at QPAC Through 6/1

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup