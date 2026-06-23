Full Cast Set for STRONG IS THE NEW PRETTY at Brisbane Festival

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Brisbane Festival, Sydney Theatre Company and Trish Wadley Productions have announced the full cast for the world premiere of Strong is the New Pretty, a landmark new play written by celebrated Australian playwright Suzie Miller (Prima Facie; RBG: Of Many, One) and directed by Sarah Giles (Opera Queensland's Rusalka; Sydney Theatre Company's No Pay? No Way!)

Charting the trailblazing formation of the AFLW, the production will open at Brisbane Festival in September before touring to Canberra, Geelong, and Sydney.

Bringing to life the story of how the league transformed from a pipe dream into a major sensation are Lucy Bell (Ensemble Theatre's The Roommate), who will play Australia's first female AFL Commissioner, Sam Mostyn (current Governor-General of Australia), among other characters, alongside Amy Hack (Kadimah Yiddish Theatre's Yentl), Amy Ingram (Netflix's Boy Swallows Universe), Alex King (Bell Shakespeare's King Lear), Amber McMahon (Belvoir's Orlando), Tara Morice (Baz Luhrmann's Strictly Ballroom), Contessa Treffone (Sydney Theatre Company's Picnic at Hanging Rock), and newcomer Nyasha Ogden.

Miller, whose work has garnered numerous global accolades including the Olivier Award for Best New Play for Prima Facie, infuses this monumental story with her signature whip-smart, rapid-fire style. The result is a gripping night at the theatre that's not just for sport lovers, but anyone looking to be uplifted by an inspiring tale of determination, legacy, and pride.

"I'm so excited to bring Strong is the New Pretty to the nation," said Miller. “It speaks to Australia and celebrates the unique, collaborative way this group of women dreamed something into existence and reclaimed the Aussie mantra 'fair go' in a manner that speaks to a new century and a strive for equality in all things.”

“The play traces the life-affirming, heartbreaking and passionate story of the organisers and players of the inaugural AFLW season, showing a different way women make things happen in Australia. One that we can all celebrate and a template for all of us to learn from. It's funny, and emotional, distinctly about 'us', and unites lovers of footy and the arts in a theatrical showing for all."

Brisbane Festival Artistic Director Ebony Bott said: "The women at the heart of Strong is the New Pretty are formidable, resilient and determined, and this production honours their legacy with a cast of equal strength. Bringing together some of Australia's most accomplished performers, the play captures the courage, persistence and collective spirit that built the AFLW from the ground up. We are thrilled to share its world premiere with Brisbane Festival audiences."

Sydney Theatre Company Artistic Director Mitchell Butel said: “This is an epic collaboration between a community of big dreamers, about an epic collaboration of big dreamers. Sydney Theatre Company is thrilled to be partnering with Brisbane Festival and Trish Wadley Productions to bring to life the iconic Suzie Miller's ingenious, dynamic and heart-stopping exploration of the birth of AFLW."

Taking Miller's vision from page to stage is a stellar creative team including Christina Smith (Designer), Paul Jackson (Lighting Designer), Clemence Williams (Composer), Brady Watkins (Sound Designer), Craig Wilkinson (Video Designer), and Kelley Abbey (Choreographer).

Strong is the New Pretty will play at QPAC, Playhouse from 1-19 September 2026 before touring Canberra, Geelong and Sydney.

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