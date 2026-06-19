BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL To Cancel Australian Tour, Brisbane To Close On July 7

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The Australian production of Beetlejuice has announced that they will continue with performances at the QPAC Lyric Theater through July 7, canceling any further performances dates. The tour was scheduled to travel to Perth, Adelaide and Sydney.

The production's official website states, "We regret to advise that the remaining dates of the national tour of Beetlejuice The Musical will no longer proceed. We know this will be disappointing for those who were looking forward to the show, and we sincerely thank you for your enthusiasm and support."

For their Brisbane audience they stated, "All performances up to and including both performances on Sunday 5 July will go ahead as planned. The QPAC team will be ready to take calls from 9am Saturday June 20, however there may be extended wait times if you call over the weekend due to demand. If this is the case, please feel free to contact QPAC from next week and they will still have time to process your exchange. If you cannot make another performance in the revised season, we will refund your tickets in full. If we haven’t heard from you by Sunday 5 July, we will assume you are unable to attend another performance and will automatically refund your tickets. If this is your preference, you do not need to contact QTIX, your refund will happen automatically. You only need to contact us if you would like to request an earlier refund or if your credit card details have changed since you made your booking. If this is the case for you, please email info@qtix.com.au by Sunday July 5 with your booking reference, but please do not include your credit card details. One of our team will be in touch with you as soon as possible. If you have pre-booked a car park at QPAC, please email us at info@qtix.com.au or call the Call Centre to request a refund or exchange to a new date."

For their Perth, Adelaide and Sydney audience they stated, "All tickets purchased (including refundable ticket purchases and show packages if relevant) will be automatically refunded in full to the original payment method used. Customers do not need to take any action. In most cases, you will see the funds appear in your account within 5 business days, however, in some limited cases, it may take up to 20 business days for these processes to complete. Please bear with us while we process your refund and we ask that customers refer to the specific communications from the relevant Ticketing provider for more information."

The Australian cast featured Andy Karl as Beetlejuice and Karis Oka as Lydia Deetz.

BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager obsessed with the whole “being dead thing.” Lucky for Lydia, her new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple and a degenerate demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on this ghost-with-the-most to scare away her insufferable parents, Beetlejuice comes up with the perfect plan, which involves exorcism, an adorable girl scout who gets scared out of her wits and a whole (nether)world of pandemonium.

BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL is based on the 1988 Academy Award-winning Geffen Company motion picture with story by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson. The smash-hit comedy was directed by Tim Burton.

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