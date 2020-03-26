Queensland Ballet Announces Changes to Season

Article Pixel Mar. 26, 2020  
Queensland Ballet Announces Changes to Season

Queensland Ballet has announced updated changes to its season due to the growing health crisis.

The following performances have been rescheduled:

60th Anniversary Gala - Rescheduled to 8-11 October, 2020

Swan Lake Melbourne Tour - Postponed to 2021 with new dates to be advised

Dracula - Postponed to 2021 with new dates to be advised

Tutus on Tour - Postponed with ew dates to be advised

The Sleeping Beauty - Season condensed to 25 Sept - 3 Oct, 2020

"At this stage, we are very much hoping that the remainder of our 2020 season can continue as planned," said Artistic Director Li Cunxin AO.

Bespoke, Peter and the Wolf, Synergy, Queensland Ballet Academy Gala, The Nutcracker, Queensland Ballet Academy 60th Anniversary Performance are planned to proceed as per schedule.

Read more at https://www.queenslandballet.com.au/covid-19-update.



Related Articles View More Australia - Brisbane Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • THERESA CAPUTO LIVE! THE EXPERIENCE at PPAC Has Been Cancelled
  • PPAC's Performances of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Have Been Cancelled
  • The Wilbury Theatre Group Announces Online Programming and More
  • The Gamm Cancels Remainder Of Season