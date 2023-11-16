Kate Fitzpatrick Joins the Cast of the Australian Tour of GASLIGHT

One of Australia's most accomplished actors and writers, Kate Fitzpatrick, will join the cast of the highly-anticipated play, Gaslight, which will tour across Australia from February 2024.

Perth-born, Adelaide-raised Kate Fitzpatrick is an actor and writer who has appeared in plays for just about every major theatre company in Australia as well as numerous TV and film productions.

Her extensive theatre credits include: Arcadia (Queensland Theatre); The Recruiting Officer (Melbourne Theatre Company); Hamlet on Ice, Celluloid Heroes, The Ride Across Lake Constance, Shadows of Blood, Rooted, Beyond Mozambique, Kennedy's Children and On the Shore of the Wide World (The Nimrod/Stables/Belvoir).

She was Jenny Diver in Jim Sharman's The Threepenny Opera, which opened the Sydney Opera House Drama Theatre, The Comedy of Errors, Don in Don Juan, Marguerite Gautier in The Lady of the Camelias, Marilyn Monroe in Insignificance (Playbox / Malthouse Theatre) and Mag in Big Toys, the play Patrick White wrote for her.

Kate is also an accomplished writer, essayist and humourist, with four published books, including Namedropping and Airmail. She has worked as a feature writer/columnist for major newspapers and journals, and on TV as an interviewer/presenter. In the summer of 1983-1984 she became the world's first female cricket commentator on the Nine Network. Kate was also awarded the Queen's Silver Jubilee Medal for services to the theatre.

Also joining the cast of Gaslight is actor and writer Courtney Cavallaro. Upon graduating from WAAPA (Performance Making), she was awarded the Belinda Dunbar Prize which recognises the most outstanding Bachelor of Performing Arts graduate and went on to be nominated as best newcomer in the WA Performing Arts Awards. Courtney was selected for the AFTRS National Talent camp, cast as Simone Sinclair in Irreverent (Netflix), and in 2023 Courtney made her Queensland Theatre debut in As You Like It.

Set to be one of the most talked about performances of 2024, Gaslight, a modern adaptation of the 1940's suspenseful thriller by Patrick Hamilton, also stars Geraldine Hakewill and Toby Schmitz.

The highly-anticipated play, set in 1901 London, will be directed by Queensland Theatre's Artistic Director Lee Lewis, and produced by Rodney Rigby for Newtheatricals (Come From Away, Jersey Boys, Good Night, Oscar starring Tony Award winner Sean Hayes) and Queensland Theatre. It has been adapted by respected Canadian writer / performers Patty Jamieson and Johnna Wright and world premiered at the internationally renowned Shaw Festival in Canada in 2022.

“I was interested in tackling a play that's stood the test of time; intrigued millions both on stage and on film, and giving it a modern, 2024 twist. Could we explore a more relevant message and yet retain the thrills and suspense of the original? This new adaptation, starring Geraldine Hakewill and Toby Schmitz with Australia's finest creative team under the direction of Lee Lewis delivers, creating an exciting new thriller for the theatre. I couldn't be more excited to be producing Gaslight across the country,” said producer Rodney Rigby.

Gaslight opens its Australian tour as the first performance in Queensland Theatre's 2024 season and then tours to Melbourne's Comedy Theatre, Canberra Theatre Centre, Regal Theatre in Perth, Newcastle's Civic Centre, Riverside Theatre in Parramatta and Roslyn Packer Theatre in Sydney.

“In the original play, a police inspector solves the mystery. Our version started with a “What if” - what if there is no inspector? If no one comes to rescue her, can Bella rescue herself?” said Patty Jamieson of their feminist adaptation.

“Gaslight still remains true to the classic genre though. There's a hero and a villain, a spark of danger and moral injustice, and a breadcrumb trail of clues for the audience to follow. This is one of those rare, exciting refreshments of a classic thriller, with an added twist that means new suspense and new satisfaction,” added co-creator Johnna Wright.

Bella Manningham is a young wife who seemingly has it all – a nice home and a comfortable upper-middle class life. Her housekeepers, Elizabeth and Nancy, attend to her and help run the household. Her husband, Jack, appears attentive and loving. So why is Bella on edge? As we learn more about the Manningham household, it becomes clear that something is amiss.

Despite his doting appearance, Jack is hiding something – he keeps disappearing in the evenings …and after he leaves, Bella hears strange sounds in the house. The gas lights dim for no apparent reason. Is Bella losing her grip on reality? Or is something more sinister afoot?

A much-used word in modern society, ‘gaslighting' — psychologically manipulating people into questioning their own sanity — draws its origins from the play, in which the household's gas lights flicker and dim on the evenings when Bella is alone, causing her to question her own sanity.

The original playwright of Gaslight was also no stranger to difficult circumstances. Born in Sussex, England in 1904, Patrick Hamilton's parents were writers. However, due to his father's alcoholism and financial mismanagement, his family spent much of his youth in boarding houses.

Gaslight – also known as Angel Street when it transferred to Broadway - was written during a particularly dark period in Hamilton's life. Six years prior to its writing, Hamilton was hit by a drunk driver and dragged through the streets of London which left him with multiple disfiguring injuries. Two years later, his mother committed suicide. He suffered from depression and began drinking to deal with the symptoms of his illness. He died from cirrhosis of the liver and kidney failure in 1962, at the age of 58.

Despite all of this, two of Hamilton's plays became extraordinarily successful. Alfred Hitchcock's 1948 thriller Rope was based on Hamilton's namesake play. The 1944 film of Gaslight starred a young Angela Lansbury and Ingrid Bergman who won an Academy Award for her performance. Angel Street was also a massive hit on Broadway and remains one of the longest-running non-musicals in Broadway history with 1,295 total performances.

Tour Dates

20 February – 3 March 2024

QPAC Playhouse, Brisbane

6 – 24 March

Comedy Theatre, Melbourne

15 – 19 May

Canberra Theatre Centre

28 May – 9 June

Regal Theatre, Perth

18 – 23 June

Civic Theatre, Newcastle

25 – 30 June

Riverside Theatre, Parramatta

21 August – 15 September

Roslyn Packer Theatre, Sydney