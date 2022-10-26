Circus For Grown Ups To Make Audiences Blush as QPAC This Summer
Performances begin 5 January 2023.
A non-stop celebration of the surprising, subversive and the supremely sexy, award-winning circus sensation BLUSH is bringing an outrageous brand of adult circus to Queensland Performing Arts Centre's (QPAC) Cremorne Theatre from 5 January 2023.
Following the success of QPAC's sizzling summer shows like Club Cremorne and The Kaye Hole, BLUSH - Circus for grown ups will push the boundaries and scandalise with an immersive experience in the intimate Cremorne Theatre.
The six-strong cast comprising Christine Ibrahim, Paul Westbrook, Jessie McKibbin, Sophie Seccombe, Chris Carlos and Lyndon Johnson will seduce and entertain with acts featuring lush operatic cabaret, gravity-defying acrobatics, daredevil fire spinning, a Cyr wheel love story and more.
BLUSH Director Elena Kirschbaum said the idea behind the show was to make a sexy circus cabaret - something fun, spectacular and a great night out.
"BLUSH is a show that joyfully celebrates different sexualities and relationships, and female sexuality without shame or judgement, and without taking ourselves too seriously," said Ms Kirschbaum.
"The show has been running for five years now and has toured around Australia and the UK, and we are thrilled to be bringing it to QPAC this summer!"
Winner of Best Circus Adelaide Fringe 2020, and weekly awards for Best Circus at Adelaide Fringe 2018 and Fringeworld 2019, the circus for grown ups promises an unforgettable night out.
Tickets to BLUSH are now on sale via qpac.com.au or 136 246.
