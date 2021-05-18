Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Celebrate 200 Years Of Greece's Independence With Its Four Great Composers At QPAC

Featuring international vocalist Dimitris Basis.

May. 18, 2021  

Celebrating the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution, Queensland Performing Arts Centre will present Songs of Liberation on Friday 4 June 2021.

This special one night only event will showcase songs of struggle, liberty and empowerment by Greece's four great composers of the 20th and 21st centuries: Vassilis Tsitsanis, Manos Hatzidakis, Stavros Xarchakos and Mikis Theodorakis.

Internationally acclaimed soloist Dimitris Basis will bring the scores of these revered composers to life in the grandeur of QPAC's Concert Hall accompanied by a Greek band and symphony orchestra playing under the direction of conductor Dimitris Calligeros.

Chief Executive John Kotzas said events such as Songs of Liberation that highlight and celebrate cultures and bring communities together are at the core of QPAC's role as a Queensland cultural institution.

"What better way for Queensland's Greek community to celebrate an extraordinary cultural milestone than through sharing music and song from talented performers and renowned composers?

"This is the beauty of the arts: to tell stories and provide unique experiences that bring us all together."

Following the success of QPAC's Romiosini and Beyond concert, celebrating Mikis Theodorakis in 2019, and Brisbane's beloved Greek Festival Paniyiri (22 and 23 May), Songs of Liberation is set to further unite and inspire the Greek community and lovers of classical music as it marks the 200th anniversary of the beginning of the War of Independence in Greece with music by Greece's four great composers.

For one night only, Friday, 4 June 2021, don't miss Songs of Liberation, an event to stir the soul. Tickets at qpac.com.au or phone 136 246.


