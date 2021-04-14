CREEDENCE CLEARWATER INSPIRED Celebrates One Of The Greatest Bands In Rock History

Get "Down on the Corner and "Up Around the Bend" at the debut of Creedence Clearwater Inspired in Queensland Performing Arts Centre's (QPAC's) Concert Hall on Friday 18 June 2021.

Creedence Clearwater Revival is hailed as one of the most influential and short-lived bands in modern music. In just five years the band released six platinum albums and created a global legacy that endures to this day with songs that remain staples of radio playlists the world over.

Creedence Clearwater Inspired will offer an unforgettable live music experience celebrating the timeless music contribution of original band members, John Fogerty, Tom Fogerty, Stu Cook and Doug Clifford like never before.

Audiences can relive some of the greatest songs ever written including Fortunate Son, Have You Ever Seen The Rain, Bad Moon Rising, Down On The Corner and Up Around the Bend all authentically re-created by Australia's very own Proud Mary, an ensemble of musical legends, led by founding members of five-time ARIA Award winning rock icons Baby Animals.

Creedence Clearwater Inspired producer Phil Bathols said Brisbane audiences were in for an incredible experience with this brand-new concert.

"I had the idea for a long time that there needed to be a concert to celebrate the incomparable Creedence Clearwater, a band who really was here for a short, but good time with a huge number of memorable hits that are loved to this day by people of all ages.

"I undertook a search to find the right artists to bring this idea to fruition. It was not about trying to imitate the band, but to play their music to the highest level and I was thrilled to find the fantastic W.A. based band Proud Mary.

"Led by founding members of award-winning Baby Animals, this is a group of superb musicians who are positively the best I have seen in bringing the magic of Creedence's renowned music to life on stage.

"Credence Clearwater Inspired will be an unmissable event for Brisbane as we transport concert goers back to the birth of roots rock and a time when Creedence was truly the soundtrack of a generation," said Mr Bathols.

Don't miss this brand-new two-hour celebration of Creedence classics in QPAC's Concert Hall for one night only on Friday 18 June 2021. Tickets to Credence Clearwater Inspired are on sale now at qpac.com.au or phone 136-246.