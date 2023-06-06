Bernadette Robinson Returns to Australian Stages in DIVAS

Bernadette Robinson Returns to Australian Stages in DIVAS

Following the success of her previous, sold-out one-woman shows, PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE, THE SHOW GOES ON and SONGS FOR NOBODIES (a hit in both Australia and London), Bernadette Robinson is returning to Australian stages with the World Premiere of her post-pandemic solo tour-de-force, DIVAS.
 
DIVAS will open at QPAC, Brisbane on 20 July then travel to Sydney Opera House opening 3 August then to Fairfax Studio, Melbourne from 24 August 2023.
 
DIVAS is directed and co-devised by the multi-award-winning Simon Phillips (Priscilla, Queen of The Desert, Love Never Dies, Muriel’s Wedding, The Musical) and this time around it’s all about the songs.
 
Bernadette’s critically acclaimed, rare vocal gifts (The Times, London called her “a jaw-dropping talent” and The Australian described her performance as “Beyond virtuosity to the sublime”) will detonate every single song in this emotion-fuelled concert.
 
Simon Phillips said “I’ve been working with Bernadette for over a decade and my awe at her talent remains undiminished. Every time she opens her mouth to ‘become' a new singing legend, I shake my head in disbelief. I should be used to it, but it never ceases to amaze and thrill me. And this new show adds a number of brand-new Divas to her repertoire, which makes it doubly exciting."
 
The show will be an in-depth, full-on musical journey through the repertoire of ten of our greatest popular music DIVAS including Edith Piaf, Amy Winehouse, Shirley Bassey, Barbra Streisand, Maria Callas, Kate Bush, Dolly Parton, Karen Carpenter Miley Cyrus and Judy Garland. Robinson will inhabit their most famous songs and their musings on life, music, audiences and their individual challenges and triumphs. 
 
Bernadette Robinson said: “In DIVAS, I aspire to bring to life ten of the most wondrous voices of our time. Each singer is so utterly thrilling. To honour them through my own voice and heart is an enormous challenge and a privilege.”
 
With backing from a band of superb musicians and Simon Phillips’ masterful direction, Robinson’s audacious and dramatic vocal evocations of each of the DIVAS will dazzle and delight. 
 
Sydney based Producer, Harley Medcalf (Burn the Floor, Barry Humphries, Billy Connolly) is once again the driving force behind this new show, ensuring the very best production values provide for a superb night’s entertainment.
 
Harley Medcalf said, “I love the theatrical twist of one plus one equals three, it reflects the stage magic of the Robinson/Phillips partnership”.

Performance Dates

Venue:           The Playhouse, QPAC
Dates:             Thursday 20 – Sunday 23 July
Times:            Thursday to Sat 7.30pm Saturday & Sunday 2pm

Venue:           The Playhouse, Sydney Opera House 
Dates:            Thursday 3 – Sunday 6 August
Times:            Thursday to Sat 7.45pm; Sat 2.15pm & Sun 1.15pm & 5.15pm
Bookings:       https://www.sydneyoperahouse.com/contemporary-music/bernadette-robinson-divas
 
Venue:           Fairfax Studio, Arts Centre Melbourne
Dates:             Thursday 24 to Sunday 27 August
Times:            Thursday to Saturday 7.30pm; Sat 2pm & Sunday 1pm & 5pm 
Bookings:      https://www.artscentremelbourne.com.au/whats-on/2023/contemporary-music/bernadette-robinson-divas
 



