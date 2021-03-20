BWW Review: CONVICTION by The Hive Collective

Written by Zoey Dawson and directed by Kate Wild, Conviction is the last installment in the Hive Collective's debut season at Metro Arts. And it was seamless.

Not everyone enjoys a meta narratives then this play may not be for your liking. But for me, a theatre-maker who thrives on the meta as youth nowadays call it and on creating conceptual theatre, the script was divine. Could I explain the plot to you? Yes. Would my explanation make sense to someone who hasn't seen the play? Probably not so I won't bother.

The story is about the playwright trying to write a play that isn't about her, During that process, we are taken on a journey from colonial NSW full of shades of colonial satire and feminist observations to a self-absorbed playwright watching videos of dogs dressed as Mickey Mouse to cannibalism. It is quite the journey but is such a delight piecing it all together. And director Wild guides us to do that so beautifully. The power of a minimalist set is ever present in this production, with the simplicity of the set highlighting the abstract nature of the narrative and the journey of it's central character. It is on the couch and in front of the fireplace that we laugh at the hilariousness of each character's journey and empathise with Dawson's struggle to create the perfect,, selfless narrative devoid of autobiographical tones.

The cast is superb. Emily Burton shines as the lead actor, bringing such an array and complexity of emotions to each of her characters. She is supported by Luisa Prosser who is delightful as the charismatic Mother as well as Kevin Spink and Jeremiah Wray, who both play such intricate characters with such ease and impeccable comic timing. It was a very tight nit ensemble and thus, it was a joy to watch the four actors interact on stage in their respective roles. Additionally, Christine Felmingham's lighting design supports the unfolding plot perfectly and Anna Whitaker's sound design aids to highlight the absurdity of the plot.

All I can say is to go and see this play. It'll make you think, it'll make you laugh and it'll make you want to see it again.

Rating: 5 stars

Show | Conviction

Company | The Hive Collective

Director | Kate Wild

Venue | Metro Arts