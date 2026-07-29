Young Company Summer Festival to Return to Greater Boston Stage Company

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Greater Boston Stage Company has announced its Young Company Summer Festival 2026, featuring five fully staged musicals performed by students in grades 4 through 12. Running August 6–16, the festival brings together nearly 100 young performers from 22 Greater Boston communities to create five fully staged musicals under the guidance of professional directors, choreographers, music directors, designers, and theatre artists.

This year's Summer Festival includes Disney's The Little Mermaid JR., Singin' in the Rain JR., Disney's Camp Rock The Musical, Footloose: The Musical, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. From Broadway classics to Disney favorites, each production gives students the opportunity to collaborate with professional theatre artists while presenting high-quality performances for audiences of all ages.

'Summer Festival is one of the highlights of our year,' says Autumn Blazon-Brown, Director of Education at Greater Boston Stage Company. 'Over the course of just a few weeks, students build lasting friendships, develop confidence, strengthen their artistic skills, and create truly remarkable theatre together. Watching their growth from the first rehearsal to opening night is inspiring, and we can't wait to share these productions with our community.' The Summer Festival is the culmination of weeks of intensive rehearsal and training, giving students the opportunity to experience the collaborative process of producing professional-quality musical theatre.

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID JR.

Performed by Act 1 (Grades 4–6)

Friday, August 14 at 5:00 pm

Saturday, August 15 at 12:00 pm

Sunday, August 16 at 12:00 pm

Dive 'under the sea' with Ariel, Sebastian, and all your favorite ocean friends in this magical adaptation of Disney's beloved classic. When Ariel dreams of life beyond the ocean, she makes a daring bargain with the sea witch Ursula in hopes of winning the heart of Prince Eric. Filled with unforgettable songs, colorful characters, and heartwarming adventure, Disney's The Little Mermaid JR. is a celebration of courage, friendship, and following your dreams.

Performed by students in Act 1 (Grades 4–6), this production showcases the imagination and enthusiasm of Greater Boston Stage Company's youngest Summer Festival performers. Directed by Katherine Gustafson, choreographed by Abigail Martin, music directed by Carrie Tully, and stage managed by Maisey O'Brien, this family-friendly musical promises a delightful journey beneath the waves.

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN JR.

Performed by Acts 1 & 2 (Grades 4–9)

Friday, August 14 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, August 15 at 3:00 pm

Sunday, August 16 at 3:00 pm

Step into Hollywood's golden age as silent film stars Don Lockwood, Kathy Selden, and Lina Lamont navigate the exciting transition from silent movies to talking pictures. Featuring classic songs, energetic dance numbers, and timeless comedy, Singin' in the Rain JR. captures the excitement, humor, and glamour of one of musical theatre's most beloved stories.

Performed by students in Acts 1 & 2 (Grades 4–9), this joyful production celebrates teamwork, perseverance, and the magic of live performance. Directed by Sarah Morin, choreographed by Mia Gage, music directed by Jacob Petersen, and stage managed by Olivia Da Cunha, audiences can expect plenty of laughter, memorable music, and dazzling choreography.

DISNEY'S CAMP ROCK THE MUSICAL

Performed by Act 2 (Grades 7–9)

Thursday, August 13 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, August 15 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, August 16 at 7:30 pm

Get ready to rock! Based on the hit Disney Channel Original Movies, Camp Rock The Musical follows aspiring singer Mitchie Torres and her friends as they discover confidence, friendship, and the courage to embrace their unique voices. When Camp Rock's future is threatened by a rival camp, the students must come together to prove that teamwork, determination, and staying true to yourself can overcome any challenge.

Performed by students in Act 2 (Grades 7–9), this high-energy musical features beloved songs including 'This Is Me' and 'We Rock.' Directed by Chloe Selznick, choreographed by Ceris Speredelozzi, music directed by Abigail Nordan, and stage managed by Landri Elkins, this production is packed with infectious music, dynamic choreography, and nonstop fun.

FOOTLOOSE: THE MUSICAL

Performed by Act 3 (Grades 10–12 & 2026 Graduates)

Friday, August 7 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, August 8 at 8:00 pm

Sunday, August 9 at 5:00 pm

When Chicago teenager Ren McCormack moves to the small town of Bomont, he discovers dancing and rock music have been outlawed. Refusing to accept the town's rigid traditions, Ren inspires a community to rediscover hope, healing, and the joy of self-expression. Featuring iconic songs including 'Footloose,' 'Holding Out for a Hero,' and 'Let's Hear It for the Boy,' this electrifying musical has thrilled audiences for decades.

Performed by students in Act 3 (Grades 10–12 and 2026 Graduates), Footloose highlights the advanced talents of Greater Boston Stage Company's oldest Summer Festival performers. Directed by Tader Shipley, choreographed by Erin Faria, music directed by Rena Marthaler, and stage managed by Madelyn Traynor, this production promises powerful performances, exciting choreography, and unforgettable music.

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Performed by Act 3 (Grades 10–12 & 2026 Graduates)

Thursday, August 6 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, August 8 at 5:00 pm

Sunday, August 9 at 8:00 pm

Winner of the Tony Award for Best Book, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee follows six delightfully quirky middle school students as they compete for spelling championship glory while navigating friendship, family expectations, and growing up. Filled with clever humor, touching moments, and an award-winning score by William Finn, this beloved musical has charmed audiences around the world.

Performed by students in Act 3 (Grades 10–12 and 2026 Graduates), this witty and heartfelt production showcases the versatility and comedic talents of the Young Company's oldest performers. Directed and choreographed by Jamie Cook, music directed by David Girardin, and stage managed by Emma Neary, Spelling Bee is a joyful reminder that sometimes winning isn't everything.

'We are incredibly proud of the hard work and artistry these students bring to the stage every summer,' says Autumn Blazon-Brown. 'The Summer Festival reflects everything the Young Company is about: artistic excellence, collaboration, creativity, and providing young people with professional-level opportunities in a supportive environment.'

The Young Company Summer Festival 2026 is supported by an outstanding team of theatre professionals. Sophia Lawder serves as Site Coordinator, with Hannah Estabrook as Access Coordinator. Festival Production Managers Kit Verweij and Shauwna Grillo oversee the productions alongside a talented team of scenic, lighting, costume, props, sound, and technical designers who help bring each show to life.

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