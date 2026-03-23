WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME To Play Greater Boston Stage Company

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Greater Boston Stage Company will present WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME from April 10 through April 26, 2026 at its theatre in Stoneham, Massachusetts. Written by Heidi Schreck and directed by A. Nora Long, the production examines the United States Constitution through personal storytelling and civic reflection.

The play draws on Schreck’s experience competing in constitutional debate competitions as a teenager and traces how the Constitution has shaped the lives of women across multiple generations of her family. The work combines personal narrative with broader questions about rights, representation, and the evolving meaning of the document.

The production will feature Maya Feldman and Ayannah Joseph alternating in the role of the Teen Debater, alongside Janis Hudson as Heidi and Joseph Marrella as the Legionnaire.

The creative team includes Producing Artistic Director Weylin Symes, Assistant Director Ashley Allinson, Production Manager Meghan Ward, Scenic Designer Kathleen Chadwick, Lighting Designer Matthew Cost, Costume Designer Emily Woods Hogue, Sound Designer Andrew Duncan Will, Properties Designer Emily Allinson, and Dramaturg Jonathan Santoro. Stage management is led by Marsha Smith, with E.D. Fitzgerald as Production Assistant.

Ticket Information

Performances will take place at Greater Boston Stage Company, 395 Main Street in Stoneham, Massachusetts. Tickets range from $26 to $90, with discounts available for students and seniors. Tickets are available at greaterbostonstage.org or by calling (781) 279-2200.