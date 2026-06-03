WAM Theatre Will Host 2026 Benefit DREAMERS & MAGIC MAKERS SUMMER SOIRÉE

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Join WAM Theatre and Berkshire Muse at the stunning Doctor Sax House to sip, savor and sparkle in true WAM fashion at a midsummer garden-party brunch celebrating the artists, activists, and changemakers creating a more vibrant and equitable world for women and girls. The event is on July 26th at 12pm.



Slip into your Iridescent Summer Goddess best and experience an afternoon overflowing with bold artistry, joyful connection, and theatrical magic. Guests will enjoy signature cocktails, decadent brunch fare, live performances of music, movement, and immersive artistic experiences woven throughout the grounds designed to surprise, delight, and spark wonder.



This year's soirée features an exclusive showcase from Fountain of You, the hilarious, heartfelt, and delightfully irreverent new musical already generating national buzz, with music by Faye Chiao and book and lyrics by Tasha Gordon-Solomon. Guests will also enjoy a dynamic dance performance by Nicole Rose and a lively art auction featuring selected artists from Nasty Women CT, hosted by Berkshire favorite David McDaniel of BIRKSiRS.



Every ticket purchased supports WAM Theatre's Community Engagement Programs and 2026 Season of Women Artists helping bring powerful stories, artistic opportunity, and meaningful impact to women and girls in our community.



“The Summer Soirée embodies so much of what WAM is - beautiful art, powerful women, and true community in a stunning setting that only the Berkshires can offer," said Erin Patrick, Managing Director of WAM Theatre.



"WAM's Summer Soirée is a celebration of the bold, hopeful, and empowered women whose leadership, creativity, and compassion strengthen our communities," said Genée Coreno, Artistic Director of WAM Theatre. "Together, we honor not only individual changemakers, but the growing culture that recognizes women's contributions as essential to our collective story."

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